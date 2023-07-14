"For the trend-following traders now, 19,450 would be the trend decider level and could move up to 19,800. Below 19,450, we could expect one quick correction till 19,400-19,300. For Bank Nifty, the 20-day SMA (simple moving average) or 44,500 would be the trend decider level. Above the same, the index could retest the level of 45,250-45,600. On the other side, below 44,500 the Bank Nifty could slip to the 50-day SMA or 44,000," Athawale said.