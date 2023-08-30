Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty ended flat on Wednesday dragged by losses led by banking and financial heavyweights amid weak global cues as investors remained cautious ahead of key macro numbers in the US and India.

The Q2 GDP numbers of the US are expected to be released today while the PCE price index data is due on Thursday, and the non-farm payrolls report is expected on Friday. India's Q1 GDP prints will be released on Thursday.

Meanwhile, signs of easing inflation are emerging, raising expectations that the Fed will end its monetary tightening. Latest data showed US job openings declined to the lowest level in nearly two and a half years in July.

“For now, markets are pricing in an 87 per cent chance of the Fed standing pat at its meeting next month, the CME FedWatch tool showed. The odds of another pause at the central bank's November meeting have risen to 51 per cent from 38 per cent earlier this week," reported Reuters.

Stock market today

Sensex opened with a healthy gain of 236 points at 65,311.58 against the previous close of 65,075.82 and rose about 383 points to hit the intraday high of 65,458.70. The Nifty50 hit an intraday high of 19,452.80 during the session.

However, the market witnessed a sudden fag-end selling which erased all its gains. Sensex closed at 65,087.25, up 11 points while the Nifty50 settled at 19,347.45, up 5 points.

Shares of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI ended as the top drags on the Sensex index.

However, the mid and smallcaps continued their outperformance. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.55 per cent while the Smallcap index ended 0.83 per cent higher.

Even though the benchmark indices ended flat, nearly 250 stocks, including Axis Bank, Bharat Forge and Indian Hotels Company, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

(More to come)