Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty end flat amid weak global cues; mid, smallcaps continue their outperformance1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 03:34 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex closed 11 points up at 65,087.25 while the Nifty closed the day with a gain of 5 points at 19,347.45.
Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty ended flat on Wednesday dragged by losses led by banking and financial heavyweights amid weak global cues as investors remained cautious ahead of key macro numbers in the US and India.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started