Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty end flat; mid, smallcaps clock strong gains; investors richer by over a lakh crore4 min read 22 Aug 2023, 03:33 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex closed 4 points higher at 65,220 while the Nifty closed the day at 19,396, up 3 points.
Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty ended flat on Tuesday (August 22) as gains in shares of select heavyweights such as ITC, Larsen & Toubro and Axis Bank were offset by losses in those of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and TCS.
