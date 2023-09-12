Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty end flat; mid, smallcaps crack up to 4%; investors lose about ₹6 lakh crore in a day4 min read 12 Sep 2023, 03:33 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex closed at 67,221.13, up 94 points, or 0.14 per cent while the Nifty closed the day at 19,993.20, down 3 points, or 0.02 per cent.
Domestic market sentiment took a U-turn on Tuesday, with both the Sensex and the Nifty exhibiting significant volatility throughout the session and the mid and smallcap spaces witnessing a strong wave of selloffs.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started