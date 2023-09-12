Stock market today: Sensex closed at 67,221.13, up 94 points, or 0.14 per cent while the Nifty closed the day at 19,993.20, down 3 points, or 0.02 per cent.

Domestic market sentiment took a U-turn on Tuesday, with both the Sensex and the Nifty exhibiting significant volatility throughout the session and the mid and smallcap spaces witnessing a strong wave of selloffs.

The market fell amid fresh concerns over valuation. Moreover, while most positives are already factored in, the ongoing risks of inflation, elevated interest rates, a global economic slowdown, and the continual increase in the dollar index and US Treasury yields refuse to fade away.

Investors awaited India's inflation data for August and industrial production data for July, scheduled to be revealed later today.

Global cues were also weak as investors shifted focus to US inflation data on Wednesday and monetary policy meetings of the European Central Bank on Thursday and of the US Fed next Wednesday.

European markets were mixed when the Sensex closed. Among the major ones, the UK's FTSE was up about half a per cent but the CAC 40 index of France and DAX of Germany were down up to half a per cent.

Stock market today Sensex opened 380 points higher at 67,506.88 against the previous close of 67,127.08 and swung between gains and losses through the session. The index took a swing of 591 points during the session, hitting the intraday high and low of 67,539.10 and 66,948.18 respectively.

Nifty, on the other hand, opened at 20,110.15 and scaled a fresh record high of 20,110.35 during the session. But it failed to hold altitude and suffered strong bouts of volatility during the session.

Sensex closed at 67,221.13, up 94 points, or 0.14 per cent while the Nifty closed the day at 19,993.20, down 3 points, or 0.02 per cent.

Mid and small-caps suffered deep cuts today. The BSE Midcap index fell 2.96 per cent to 32,084.93 while the BSE Smallcap index plunged 4.02 per cent to 36,982.74.

In early trade today, the midcap and smallcap indices hit their fresh record highs of 33,245.85 and 38,769.33 respectively.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on BSE dropped to nearly ₹318.7 lakh crore from ₹324.3 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by about ₹5.6 lakh crore in a single session only.

Top Nifty gainers and losers today Some 30 stocks ended in the red in the Nifty index while the remaining 20 ended with gains.

Shares of BPCL (down 3.79 per cent), NTPC (down 3.60 per cent) and Power Grid (down 3.25 per cent) ended as the top losers in the Nifty index.

On the other hand, shares of TCS (up 2.64 per cent), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.88 per cent) and Infosys (up 1.66 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

Sectoral indices today Barring Nifty IT (up 1.03 per cent) and Pharma (up 0.12 per cent), all sectoral indices ended with losses today.

The Nifty Media index cracked 4.30 per cent, ending as the top loser among the sectoral indices. It was followed by Nifty Realty (down 3.24 per cent), Oil & Gas (down 2.82 per cent), Metal (down 2.67 per cent), PSU Bank (down 2.38 per cent), Consumer Durables (down 1.91 per cent) and Auto (down 1.86 per cent).

Nifty Bank fell 0.13 per cent and Nifty Private Bank index declined 0.55 per cent.

Experts' views on markets "The level of pessimism has risen in the stock market leading to a precautionary approach to book profits on a notion that the valuation has extended beyond the rationale. The correction is happening on midcaps while large caps are maintaining their strength. This cautious trend can prevail in the short-term, but the end-game is on the rise of the domestic economy, surprising upside in corporate earnings, and change in domestic investment patterns, which is expected to continue on a long-term basis," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Markets showed first signs of cooling off after seven straight sessions of gains as key indices ended mixed in a session marked with volatility in early trades but turned range-bound thereafter. Sluggishness in other Asian and European gauges also prompted investors to take a cautious route and resort to selective profit-taking," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

Technical views on Nifty Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas believes that the Nifty is due for consolidation after a sharp rally in the last seven trading sessions.

"The range of consolidation is likely to be 20,100 – 19,800. Momentum indicators on the daily and hourly timeframe are providing divergent signals which could lead to sideways consolidation. Thus, both price and momentum indicators suggest that there could be consolidation over the next few trading sessions," said Gedia.

"Overall, the short-term outlook is positive and this consolidation is likely to be used as a buying opportunity. In terms of levels, 19,865 – 19,810 is the crucial support zone while 20,200 – 20,250 should act as an immediate hurdle zone," Gedia said.

Chouhan said the medium-term texture of the market is still positive, but in the near future, we could see a rangebound activity.

"For traders, 19,900-19,850 could be the key support levels while 20,100-20,150 could be the immediate resistance areas for the bulls," Chouhan said.