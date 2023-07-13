Domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended higher on Thursday, July 13, amid positive global cues as June inflation prints of the US fuelled hopes that the US Fed may end its rate hike cycle after July.

The US Labor Department Wednesday said the annual consumer inflation cooled in June to its lowest rate since 2021. The key inflation gauge, the consumer price index (CPI), rose 3 per cent from a year ago in June, down from 4 per cent in May and slightly lower than analysts expected.

US inflation prints rekindled hopes that the Fed may end monetary policy tightening after July.

"Interest rate futures showed markets have fully priced in another rate hike from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) later this month, but expectations of any further increases have faded," reported Reuters.

On the other hand, India's consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose for the first time in five months to 4.81 per cent in June 2023. Also, the rise in inflation was higher than the street's expectations of 4.58 per cent. Still, the retail inflation print was still below RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent.

Stock market today

Following positive global cues, Sensex opened 273 points higher at 65,667.07 against the previous close of 65,393.90 and surged 670 points to hit its fresh record high of 66,064.21 in intraday trade. The Nifty50 also scaled its fresh peak of 19,567.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices, too, hit their fresh all-time highs of 29,420.55 and 33,746.89 respectively.

However, the market saw some profit booking in the final trading hours which dragged the indices lower from their highs.

Sensex closed 165 points, or 0.25 per cent, higher at 65,558.89 while the Nifty50 ended the day at 19,413.75, up 29 points, or 0.15 per cent.

Gains in shares of select heavyweights, including Infosys, ICICI Bank, TCS and HDFC Bank, saved Sensex from ending in the red.

Mid and smallcaps witnessed strong selloffs and they ended in the red. The BSE Midcap index ended with a loss of 0.64 per cent at 29,100.88 while the Smallcap index fell 0.54 per cent to close at 33,322.13.

Meanwhile, in the commodities market, Brent Crude prices rose above the $80 per barrel mark after US inflation data suggested interest rates were close to their peak in the US.

Top Nifty Gainers and Losers

Shares of TCS (up 2.60 per cent), Hindalco (up 2.59 per cent) and Infosys (up 2.39 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty index.

On the flip side, shares of Power Grid (down 3.35 per cent), Coal India (down 1.86 per cent) and UPL (down 1.73 per cent) ended as the top losers in the index.

25 stocks ended in the red in the Nifty pack while 24 ended higher. One stock - Hero MotoCorp - ended flat.

Sectoral indices

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty PSU Bank suffered a loss of 2.38 per cent, followed by Nifty Media (down 1.88 per cent) and Oil & Gas (down 1.17 per cent).

Among the gainers, Nifty IT rose 1.75 per cent, followed by Nifty Realty which rose 1.02 per cent.

The Nifty Bank index closed with a mild gain of 0.06 per cent at 44,665.05.

Expert's Views on Markets

"Today’s domestic rally was supported by the contra bet buying of the IT stocks which was supported by stable margins, new generation business opportunities and increase in pricing power due to moderation in USD, as latest US inflation is fast approaching the Fed’s target levels. The broad market was trading positively at an all-time high level in anticipation of buoyant Q1 results and low volatility (VIX). However, a mixed start to bank earnings, coupled with ongoing concerns about domestic inflation, attracted bearish sentiment towards the latter half," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Technical Views on Markets

"The brick wall of 19,500 still stands strong for the Nifty. Today's sell-off shows the difficulty it is having to sustain it. But all is not lost as the month-end OI (open interest) data still suggests that this level of 19,500 should get taken out once again in the July series only," said Rahul K Ghose, Founder & CEO of Hedged, an algorithm-powered advisory platform.

"Today, we saw a rise in the 19,600 puts of the July-end expiry which is far in the money that also signals the same. It also shows that today's fall might not sustain in the short term. Bank Nifty has a stronger resistance at the 45,200 level and all rallies will get sold into unless we see a decisive closing above this level," said Ghose.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

