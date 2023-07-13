Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty end higher after hitting record highs; mid, smallcaps falter4 min read 13 Jul 2023, 03:30 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex closed 165 points, or 0.25 per cent, higher at 65,558.89 while the Nifty50 ended the day at 19,413.75, up 29 points, or 0.15 per cent.
Domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended higher on Thursday, July 13, amid positive global cues as June inflation prints of the US fuelled hopes that the US Fed may end its rate hike cycle after July.
