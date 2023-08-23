Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty end higher; bank stocks lead the gains; all eyes on US Fed Chair Jerome Powell1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 03:33 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex closed 213 points, or 0.33 per cent, higher at 65,433.30 while the Nifty ended at 19,444, up 48 points, or 0.25 per cent.
Key equity indices the Sensex and the Nifty closed in positive territory on Wednesday on gains led by banking heavyweights, including ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and SBI even as investors shift their focus to the meeting at the summer symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
