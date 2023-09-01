Domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended with healthy gains on Friday, boosted by all-around buying in light of broadly positive global cues ahead of the release of the US jobs data amid hopes that the Federal Reserve will not raise rates in September.

Easing US Treasury yields and the dollar also influenced the mood of the equity market.

“Falls in US Treasury yields this week weighed on the dollar, which was on track to snap a six-week winning run ahead of the pivotal US non-farm payrolls figures, due before the opening bell on Wall Street," reported Reuters.

Healthy macroeconomic prints, including the June quarter GDP numbers and August GST revenue prints, were other positive factors that underpinned market sentiment.

India's GDP grew by 7.8 per cent in Q1FY24 against a growth of 6.1 per cent in the previous quarter, according to official data shared by the National Statistical Office.

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Thursday said the economy is expected to grow at 6.5 per cent in the current fiscal notwithstanding deficient monsoon rains.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues for August 2023 have shown a growth of 11 per cent year on year due to increased compliance and less evasion. An 11 per cent growth roughly translates to around ₹1.60 lakh crore.

Stock market today

Equity barometer the Sensex opened with a slim gain of 24 points at 64,855.51 against the previous close of 64,831.41 but built gains as the day progressed. The index rose 642 points to hit the intraday high of 65,473.27. The Nifty50 hit an intraday high of 19,458.55 today.

Sensex finally closed 556 points, or 0.86 per cent, higher at 65,387.16 while the Nifty closed the day with a gain of 182 points, or 0.94 per cent, at 19,435.30.

In the 30-share pack Sensex, only four stocks - UltraTech Cement (down 0.50 per cent), Sun Pharma (down 0.34 per cent), Nestle (down 0.26 per cent) and Larsen & Toubro (down 0.17 per cent)- ended in the red.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices hit their fresh record highs of 31,461.26 and 37,460.24 respectively during the session.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on BSE rose to nearly ₹312.4 lakh crore from ₹309.6 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by ₹2.8 lakh crore in a single day.

Crude oil prices rose for the fourth consecutive session amid tight supply. Hopes that the major oil producer group OPEC+ may extend output cuts to the end of the year also boosted oil prices. Brent Crude traded over a per cent higher near the $88 per barrel mark around 3:55 pm.

Top Nifty gainers and losers today

As many as 44 stocks ended in the green in the Nifty index while seven stocks ended lower.

Shares of NTPC (up 5.02 per cent), Jio Financial Services (up 4.99 per cent) and ONGC (up 4.05) ended as the top gainers in the index.

On the flip side, shares of Cipla (down 1.01 per cent), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 0.58 per cent) and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 0.56 per cent) ended as the top losers in the index.

Jio Financial Services shares will be dropped from all the S&P BSE indices including Sensex with effect from today. Jio Financial Services was listed on the stock exchanges on August 21 after its demerger with the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries.

Sectoral indices today

Barring Nifty Healthcare (down 0.60 per cent) and Nifty Pharma (down 0.56 per cent), all sectoral indices ended with gains today.

Nifty Metal index surged 2.88 per cent, ending as the top gainer among sectoral indices. Nifty Auto (up 1.65 per cent), PSU Bank (up 1.60 per cent), Oil & Gas (up 1.56 per cent) and IT (up 1.12 per cent) ended with strong gains.

Nifty Bank index rose 1.02 per cent to end at 44,436.10.

Experts' views on markets

"Domestic markets made significant gains, buoyed by favourable global cues, a higher-than-expected domestic manufacturing PMI, and positive GDP growth data. This robust economic outlook propelled key manufacturing sectors to lead the rally, while strong sales figures generated increased interest in auto stocks. The positive opening in global markets provided additional momentum for investor sentiment, particularly as US PCE inflation aligned with expectations," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Technical views on Nifty

Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities observed that the Nifty moved above the 21EMA (exponential moving average) for the first time in several days. This suggests the potential for a bullish reversal. Additionally, the index has broken out of a falling channel, further indicating increasing bullish sentiment.

"Looking at the higher end of the spectrum, there is now a resistance level at 19,530 points. If the Nifty manages to breach this resistance, it could signal a continuation of the uptrend. On the lower end, there is strong support at 19,340 points," said De.

Jatin Gedia, a technical research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas pointed out that on the daily charts, the Nifty witnessed a sharp pullback from the 19,250 level where the Nifty has been witnessing buying interest. The daily and hourly momentum indicator has triggered a positive crossover with a divergence which is a bullish sign from the short-term perspective.

"On the weekly charts, the Nifty has closed in the green after falling for five consecutive weeks which indicates that the index has reached a zone from where buying interest has emerged," Gedia said.

"We change our short-term outlook on the index to positive. On the upside, we expect the Nifty to target levels of 19,650. In terms of levels, the crucial support zone is placed at 19,330 – 19,300 and the immediate hurdle is placed at 19,520 – 19,550," said Gedia.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.