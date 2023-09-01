Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty end higher on all-round buying; investors richer by nearly ₹3 lakh crore in a day5 min read 01 Sep 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex closed 556 points, or 0.86 per cent, higher at 65,387.16 while the Nifty closed the day with a gain of 182 points, or 0.94 per cent, at 19,435.30.
Domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended with healthy gains on Friday, boosted by all-around buying in light of broadly positive global cues ahead of the release of the US jobs data amid hopes that the Federal Reserve will not raise rates in September.
