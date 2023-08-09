Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty ended higher on Wednesday, thanks to late-session buying activity just a day before the monetary policy outcome.

The three-day meeting of the six members of the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is underway and it will conclude on Thursday (August 10). Experts believe the RBI will maintain a status quo on rates and stance and the domestic market may not see any significant reaction to the RBI MPC outcome since the market has factored in this status quo.

Read more: RBI policy: How the Indian stock market is expected to react tomorrow

Besides, positive global cues also underpinned sentiment. Major European markets were trading with healthy gains when the Sensex closed. European stocks rose after Italy said that the new windfall tax on banks would not amount to more than 0.1 per cent of their assets. This soothed the concerns of markets after Itlay announced a 40 per cent windfall tax on banks for the year 2023.

"Italy's economy ministry clarified that its 40 per cent windfall tax, which targets profits banks have made on higher interest rates, would not amount to more than 0.1 per cent of their total assets," reported Reuters.

Stock market today

Sensex opened 36 points lower at 65,810.96 against the previous close of 65,846.50. The index remained in the red for the most part of the day, falling 402 points to hit the intraday low of 65,444.38. However, fag end buying saved the index from ending in the negative territory.

Sensex closed 149 points, or 0.23 per cent, higher at 65,995.81 while the Nifty closed the day at 19,632.55, up 62 points, or 0.32 per cent.

Mid and smallcaps outperformed the benchmark. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.39 per cent while the Smallcap index ended with a gain of 0.57 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on BSE rose to nearly ₹306 lakh crore from ₹305 lakh crore in the previous session.

As many as 238 stocks, including Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, JSW Steel, Lupin, Marico, SBI Life Insurance Company and Trent, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

Top Nifty gainers and losers today

Shares of Dr Reddy's Labs, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, ONGC and Coal India ended among the top gainers in the Nifty index.

On the flip side, shares of Divi's Labs, Apollo Hospitals, Maruti, Bajaj Finance and Asian Paints ended among the top laggards in the Nifty pack.

As many as 32 stocks ended in the green in the Nifty index while 18 stocks ended with losses.

Sectoral indices today

Nifty Media and Metal indices emerged as the top gainers among the sectoral indices, rising over 2 per cent each. Nifty Oil & Gas index rose by a per cent while Consumer Durables, Auto and Pharma indices rose almost a per cent each.

On the flip side, Nifty Realty fell 1.24 per cent. Nifty Bank ended 0.19 per cent lower at 44,880.70.

Expert's views on markets

"The domestic market started adopting a defensive stance as investors awaited crucial inflation data for both India and the US. The deflationary trend in China and the downgrade of the US mid and small-sized banks affected the market sentiment. However, a late recovery in the domestic market was supported by a positive uptick in the European market and hope of an optimistic RBI policy not impacting domestic economic growth," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Technical views on Nifty

"Nifty50 has made a strong bullish candle which indicates a continuation of an up-move but the event of the MPC meeting can add volatility to the markets," said Aditya Gaggar, Director of Progressive Shares.

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas pointed out that on the daily charts, the Nifty is in the process of retracing the entire fall it witnessed from 19,992 – 19,296. Currently, it is trading around the 19,600 – 19,650 zone where resistance parameters in the form of the 20-day moving average (19,657) are placed.

"On the upside, crucial Fibonacci retracement levels are placed at 19,648 – 19,729 where we can expect the selling pressure to emerge. The current rally is a counter-trend pullback that is likely to fizzle out at Fibonacci retracement levels. The momentum setup on the daily and hourly time frame charts are providing divergent signals which can lead to a consolidation in the short term. Overall, the trend is still negative, and we expect the nifty to target levels of 19,100 from a short-term perspective," said Gedia.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

MARICO More Information

BHARAT FORGE More Information

CIPLA More Information

ASHOK LEYLAND More Information

LUPIN More Information

TRENT More Information

JSW STEEL More Information