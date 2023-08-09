Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty end higher on fag end buying ahead of RBI MPC outcome; mid, smallcaps outperform4 min read 09 Aug 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex closed 149 points, or 0.23 per cent, higher at 65,995.81 while the Nifty closed the day at 19,632.55, up 62 points, or 0.32 per cent.
Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty ended higher on Wednesday, thanks to late-session buying activity just a day before the monetary policy outcome.
