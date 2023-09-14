Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty end in the green; mid, smallcap indices jump over a per cent each4 min read 14 Sep 2023, 03:34 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex closed 52 points, or 0.08 per cent, higher at 67,519 while the Nifty ended at 20,103.10, up 33 points, or 0.16 per cent.
Domestic equity market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended in the green on Thursday amid broadly positive global cues ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision.
