Stock market today: Sensex closed 52 points, or 0.08 per cent, higher at 67,519 while the Nifty ended at 20,103.10, up 33 points, or 0.16 per cent.

Domestic equity market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended in the green on Thursday amid broadly positive global cues ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision.

Moreover, sentiment was underpinned by healthy domestic macro numbers as government data showed wholesale price inflation remained in the negative territory for the fifth straight month in August at -0.52 per cent. In July, the WPI inflation was at -1.36 per cent.

The negative rate of inflation in August this year is due to a fall in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, chemical products, textiles and food products as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, according to the data by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

Market benchmark Sensex witnessed volatility during the session but the mid and smallcap spaces witnessed robust buying.

Stock market today Sensex hit its fresh record high of 67,771.05 during the session and Nifty, too, scaled its fresh peak of 20,167.65 today.

Sensex closed 52 points, or 0.08 per cent, higher at 67,519 while the Nifty ended at 20,103.10, up 33 points, or 0.16 per cent. The BSE Midcap index ended with a gain of 1.02 per cent while the BSE Smallcap index rose 1.15 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly ₹322.2 lakh crore from ₹320.3 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by ₹1.9 lakh crore in a single session.

Over 200 stocks, including Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Titan, UltraTech Cement and Wipro, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices rose about a per cent, boosted by tighter supply. Brent Crude traded near the $93 per barrel mark.

Top Nifty gainers and losers today Some 28 stocks ended in the green in the Nifty pack while 21 stocks ended with losses. One stock - Grasim Industries - ended flat.

Shares of UPL (up 3.86 per cent), Hindalco Industries (up 3.30 per cent) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.41 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty index.

On the flip side, shares of Asian Paints (down 1.15 per cent), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 0.97 per cent) and Coal India (down 0.86 per cent) ended as the top losers in the Nifty pack.

Sectoral indices today Barring Nifty Media (down 0.40 per cent), Consumer Durables (down 0.17 per cent) and FMCG (down 0.15 per cent), all sectoral indices ended in the green.

Nifty PSU Bank (up 1.64 per cent), Metal (up 1.49 per cent), Realty (up 1.39 per cent), Oil & Gas (up 1.10 per cent), and Auto (up 1.09 per cent) ended over a per cent higher each.

Nifty Bank index climbed 0.20 per cent.

Experts' views on markets Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities observed that while the northbound journey continued the uptick lacked the firepower as seen in recent sessions as valuations are becoming expensive and investors are taking a cautious route.

"Rising global crude oil prices are also making investors jittery as this could stoke inflation and force central banks worldwide to maintain the rate hike regime. Despite early volatility and a range-bound trend thereafter, metals, oil & gas and realty shares sparkled, indicating that traders are willing to take selective bets," said Chouhan.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said that the market traded rangebound after touching a new high as higher-than-expected US inflation and anticipation of hawkish ECB policy meetings later today impacted investor sentiment.

"Concern over the valuation and inflation trajectory due to increasing oil prices may navigate the market into a consolidation phase in the near term," said Nair.

Technical views on Nifty Chouhan pointed out that on intraday charts the market is holding a higher bottom formation which indicates that the uptrend wave is likely to continue in the near future.

"As long as the Nifty is trading above the 20,000 mark, the positive sentiment is likely to continue till 20,180-20,225 levels. On the flip side, below 20,000, the selling pressure could accelerate and drag the index up to 19,920-19,900," said Chouhan.

Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities observed that the Nifty remained rangebound throughout the day as the index failed to deliver any decisive breakout from the recent range. The "buy on dips" strategy is expected to be the preferred approach until the Nifty falls below 19,900 decisively, said De.

"On the upside, Call writers at 20,100 are likely to defend the index against further upward movement. A sustained trade above 20,100 could potentially trigger a significant rally in the short term," De said.