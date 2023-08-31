Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty end in the red; mid, smallcaps hit fresh record highs; India Q1 GDP data in focus3 min read 31 Aug 2023, 03:33 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex ended with a loss of 256 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 64,831.41 while the Nifty ended the day at 19,253.80, down 94 points, or 0.48 per cent.
Domestic market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended in the negative territory on the last day of August on Thursday, tracking weak global cues, while investors awaited India's Q1 GDP prints which are expected later today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started