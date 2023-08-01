Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty closed in the red on Tuesday on profit booking in select heavyweights, including Reliance Industries , Power Grid, SBI and ICICI Bank amid mixed global cues.

Investors booked some profit in the absence of any fresh trigger. The domestic market is trading at a premium valuation. As the June quarter numbers have not been better than expected so far, stretched valuation is likely to trigger a correction in the market.

"The current rally is stretching valuations beyond comfort levels. Sensex is now trading at 25 times trailing one-year earnings. It is important to note that the rally is driven by PE expansion, not commensurate earnings growth. The Q1FY24 earnings growth is muted except in banking and refineries. Results indicate that rural demand is yet to pick up in a meaningful manner," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, observed.

"Even though the Indian economy is in a sweet spot and it makes sense to remain invested, investors should be cautious in their fresh investment, particularly in chasing low-grade small-caps," said Vijayakumar.

Stock market today

After opening 5 points higher at 66,532.98 against the previous close of 66,527.67, the Sensex remained volatile throughout the session, swinging 270 points. The index finally closed 68 points, or 0.10 per cent, lower at 66,459.31 while Nifty closed the day with a loss of 20 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 19,733.55.

The BSE Midcpa index underperformed the benchmark Sensex, falling 0.23 per cent. The index hit its record high of 30,497 in intraday trade but failed to sustain the gains.

The BSE Smallcap index, on the other hand, ended with a gain of 0.50 per cent at 35,177.85 after hitting its record high of 35,257.68 during the session.

In the 30-share pack Sensex, 15 stocks ended with gains and 15 suffered losses. Shares of Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, SBI and Maruti ended as the top losers in the Sensex index while NTPC, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Mahindra and Mahindra, TCS and Infosys ended as the top gainers in the index.

While the market ended lacklustre, as many as 388 stocks, including Hero MotoCorp, Bharat Forge, Dr Reddy's Labs, JSW Steel, Lupin, NTPC and Shriram Finance, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices retreated slightly but signs of tightening global supply and demand scenario in the US capped the losses. Brent Crude traded 0.60 per cent lower at $84.92 per barrel around 4 pm.

Top Nifty gainers and losers today

Shares of Coal India (up 5.21 per cent), NTPC (up 3.05 per cent) and Tech Mahindra (up 2.38 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty index.

On the flip side, shares of Power Grid (down 5.17 per cent), Hero MotoCorp (down 3.24 per cent) and Apollo Hospitals (down 2.64 per cent) ended as the top losers in the Nifty index.

Sectoral indices today

While most indices suffered losses, Nifty IT bucked the trend. The Nifty IT index ended with a healthy gain of 1.20 per cent with all components in the green. Nifty Metal (up 0.18 per cent), Pharma (up 0.06 per cent) and Private Bank (up 0.02 per cent) also inched up.

On the other hand, Nifty Realty fell 1.77 per cent, ending as the top loser among sectoral indices. Nifty PSU Bank, Healthcare and Oil & Gas indices fell 0.52 per cent, 0.42 per cent and 0.38 per cent also ended lower. Nifty Bank fell 0.13 per cent.

Experts' views on today's market

“There was caution amongst the investors as markets exhibited a rangebound trend and ended marginally lower ahead of the RBI's monetary policy next week. Markets would continue to look for global cues, as the recent rally was too fast-paced with valuations getting expensive. Markets will continue to select bouts of profit-taking even as the overall undertone remains bullish," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"IT stocks rallied on hopes of a soft landing for the US economy. India's manufacturing activity remained robust, although marginally it moderated for the second consecutive month in July. The market direction in the upcoming days will be influenced by key data points, including auto sales figures, US PMI, and US job data," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Technical views on Nifty

Chouhan observed that on the daily chart, Nifty formed a small bearish candle, which indicates indecisiveness between the bulls and bears.

"Below 19,700, the market could retest the level of 19,650-19,600. A fresh uptrend rally is possible only after the dismissal of 19,800 and above the same, the index could rally to 19,840-19,875," said Chouhan.

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said on the daily charts, the Nifty witnessed a bounce back from the 19,600 level where the 20-day moving average is placed. The bounce is likely to fizzle out as there is an absence of support from the momentum indicator.

"Considering that the Nifty has closed in the negative today we need to complete a leg, and the rise on the hourly charts appears overlapping, indicating it is not the start of a new leg of up-move. The daily and hourly momentum indicators provide divergent signals which also suggest an absence of trending moves," said Gedia.

"Considering all the above parameters we shall continue to maintain that Nifty is likely to remain range bound between 19,500 – 20,000. Crucial support levels to keep handy are 19,630 - 19,600 and on the upside, 19,800 - 19,860 is the immediate hurdle zone," said Gedia.

