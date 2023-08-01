"The current rally is stretching valuations beyond comfort levels. Sensex is now trading at 25 times trailing one-year earnings. It is important to note that the rally is driven by PE expansion, not commensurate earnings growth. The Q1FY24 earnings growth is muted except in banking and refineries. Results indicate that rural demand is yet to pick up in a meaningful manner," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, observed.

