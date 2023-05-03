Domestic equity barometer Sensex snapped the winning streak of the last eight consecutive sessions on Wednesday on profit-booking amid mixed global cues ahead of the US Fed policy outcome.

Sensex opened 80 points lower at 61,274.96 after over a per cent fall in the key US markets as sentiment remained weak ahead of the US Fed policy outcome, expected later on Wednesday.



The US Fed is expected to hike rates by 25 bps and may hint at the possibility of a pause thereafter.

Market participants and analysts believe that the ongoing banking crisis in the US, a visible slowdown in the economy and signs of easing inflation may give comfort to the Fed to think about a pause.

The domestic benchmark index remained volatile throughout the session and touched the intraday high and low of 61,274.96 and 61,024.44 respectively.

The index finally closed 161 points, or 0.26 per cent, lower at 61,193.30 while the Nifty closed the day at 18,089.85, down 58 points, or 0.32 per cent.

Mid and smallcaps, however, outperformed the benchmark. The BSE Midcap index closed with a gain of 0.35 per cent while the Smallcap index rose 0.20 per cent.

The domestic market has been resilient of late despite weak global cues due to healthy latest macroeconomic numbers and the March quarter numbers of India Inc.

GST collection grew by 12 per cent in April to ₹1.87 lakh crore, the highest monthly mop-up since the rollout of the indirect tax regime.

The S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 57.2 in April from 56.4 in March. This was the fastest growth in manufacturing activities in four months.



Analysts and brokerage firms expected a profit booking after the sharp gains even as they reiterated that the long-term outlook of the market remains positive.

Brokerage firm Axis Securities expects Nifty to maintain its momentum after a gain of 4 per cent in April and says the current setup is a ‘buy on dips’ market.

The brokerage firm has maintained its Dec 2023 Nifty target at 20,400 in the base case scenario.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices suffered strong losses on Wednesday as investors remain concerned that the Fed hikes will cause further damage to the US economy which will hit the demand for fuel.

Brent Crude traded over 2 per cent lower near the $74 per barrel mark around 3:55 pm IST.

The rupee, on the other hand, rose 5 paise to end at 81.83 per dollar as the greenback eased against its global peers ahead of the Fed policy outcome.

Top Nifty Gainers and Losers

Shares of Adani Enterprises (down 4.42 per cent), Adani Ports (down 1.98 per cent) and ONGC (down 1.98 per cent) ended as the top losers in the Nifty index.

Conversely, shares of Hindustan Unilever (up 1.36 per cent), Asian Paints (up 1.08 per cent) and Tata Motors (up 0.74 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the index.

As many as 32 stocks ended with losses while 18 gained in the Nifty index.

IT, Metal, PSU banks lose

Most sectoral indices ended with losses on Wednesday, with Nifty IT (down 1 per cent), Metal (down 0.98 per cent), PSU Bank (down 0.98 per cent) and Oil & Gas (down 0.77 per cent) as the top losers.

Nifty FMCG rose 0.78 per cent to end as the top gainer. Nifty Realty and Media indices rose 0.28 per cent each. Nifty Bank closed the day with a minor loss of 0.09 per cent at 43,312.70 with shares of Bank of Baroda (down 1.78 per ent) and Axis Bank (down 1.29 per cent) as the top losers.

Some banking stocks fell as investors feared that the banks' exposure to Go First will have a negative impact on their asset quality.

Experts' Views on Markets

"Markets lost steam after eight sessions of gains as select profit-taking in banking, metals and IT stocks ahead of the US Fed's rate-setting meeting fuelled caution amongst the investors. The rally has been continuous and fatigue was bound to happen. The trigger was the Fed meeting and the sharp fall in global crude oil prices, which reignited fears of a demand slowdown amid recession woes," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"Renewed concerns over the US regional banking turmoil, uncertainty regarding the Fed's policy outcome, and the need to increase the US treasury debt borrowing limit triggered a bearish attack on Wall Street. Despite this, the robust growth of India’s services and manufacturing sectors in April and the strong inflow of foreign funds helped minimise the losses in the domestic market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Technical Views on Markets

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas observed the Nifty, on the daily charts, is trading around the 18,100 mark for the last two trading sessions. The level coincides with the 61.82 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the fall from 18,889 – 16,828 and thus making it a crucial level from a short-term perspective and could be one of the reasons for the consolidation for the past couple of trading sessions.

"The hourly Bollinger bands are contracting, and the hourly momentum indicator is having a negative crossover which also suggests consolidation is likely. Overall, the uptrend is still intact, and this consolidation should be taken as an opportunity to create fresh long positions. On the downside crucial support zone is placed at 18,000 – 17,960 while the gap area formed today between 18,115 – 18,130 shall act as an immediate hurdle zone," said Gedia.

Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO of Hedged - an algorithm-powered advisory platform pointed out that Nifty and Bank Nifty, going into tomorrow’s weekly expiry, have mixed open interest data as the Nifty OI (open interest) data shows more call open interest, whereas the Bank Nifty OI data indicates that more puts are being written.

The indecisiveness is owing to the Fed meeting outcome that is scheduled for today.

"The Nifty index has a lot of demand right from the 17,850 to 17,500 odd levels. So the downside, if any, currently would face support from this level. The short straddles that are created for the May monthly expiry are at the 18,000 level for Nifty and 43,000 for Bank Nifty which further indicates that a run-away rally also might not take place in the coming days," said Ghose.

