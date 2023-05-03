Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty end lower ahead of US Fed outcome; mid, smallcaps outperform6 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 04:19 PM IST
Sensex closed 161 points, or 0.26 per cent, lower at 61,193.30 while the Nifty closed the day at 18,089.85, down 58 points, or 0.32 per cent.
Domestic equity barometer Sensex snapped the winning streak of the last eight consecutive sessions on Wednesday on profit-booking amid mixed global cues ahead of the US Fed policy outcome.
