Technical Views on Markets

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas observed the Nifty, on the daily charts, is trading around the 18,100 mark for the last two trading sessions. The level coincides with the 61.82 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the fall from 18,889 – 16,828 and thus making it a crucial level from a short-term perspective and could be one of the reasons for the consolidation for the past couple of trading sessions.