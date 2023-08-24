Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty end lower on profit booking; Jackson Hole, Fed Chair Jerome Powell in focus1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex closed 181 points, or 0.28 per cent, lower at 65,252.34 while the Nifty closed the day at 19,386.70, down 57 points, or 0.29 per cent.
Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty closed lower on profit booking in shares of select heavyweights, including Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank, ahead of the annual central bank summit in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday. Markets anticipated clues on interest rate trajectory from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
