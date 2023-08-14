Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty end flat ahead of retail inflation data; mid, smallcaps underperform2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 03:33 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex closed with a mild gain of 79 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 65,401.92 while the Nifty50 closed 6 points, or 0.03 per cent, up at 19,434.55.
Key equity indices the Sensex and the Nifty ended flat on Monday as investors awaited India's consumer price inflation (CPI), or retail inflation, prints for the month of July which is expected to see an uptick because of the recent rise in vegetables, pulses and cereals prices.
