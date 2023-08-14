Meanwhile, India's wholesale price index remained in deflationary territory for the fourth consecutive month in July. The wholesale price index-based inflation saw a 1.36% contraction in July, according to data released by the commerce and industry ministry on Monday. WPI inflation contracted 4.12% in June and 3.48% in May. The WPI-based inflation stood at 13.93% in July 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}