Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty end in the green after rangebound trade; RIL share price falls for fourth consecutive session5 min read 29 Aug 2023, 03:35 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex ended with a gain of 79 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 65,075.82. Nifty moved up by 37 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 19,342.65.
Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty ended in the green for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, supported by gains in the shares of select heavyweights, including HDFC Bank, Larsen and Toubro and Tata Steel amid positive global cues. However, losses in shares of Reliance Industries (RIL), Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank capped the gains of the key indices.
