Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty ended in the green for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, supported by gains in the shares of select heavyweights, including HDFC Bank , Larsen and Toubro and Tata Steel amid positive global cues. However, losses in shares of Reliance Industries (RIL), Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank capped the gains of the key indices.

Global cues were largely positive. Major European and Asian markets clocked healthy gains even a day after China announced measures, including cutting trading stamp duty and restricting new listings, to boost market sentiment.

Read more: Can China's stamp duty cut on stock trades accelerate FII outflows from India? Experts weigh in

However, the domestic market benchmarks remained rangebound throughout the session in the absence of positive triggers.

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries ended in the red for the fourth consecutive session as in the company's 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM), RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani did not talk about the timelines regarding the telecom and retail IPOs which appears to have disappointed the market. Shares of Reliance Industries closed 0.91 per cent down at ₹2,420.25 on BSE.

Shares of Jio Financial Services (JFSL), on the other hand, jumped 4.72 per cent. JFSL shares will be removed from Sensex, Nifty and other indices with effect from September 1, as per the exchange norms.

Read more: Reliance share price in focus. Should you buy after the Reliance AGM 2023? Here's what experts say

Stock market today

Sensex opened with a decent gain of 205 points at 65,201.35 against the previous close of 64,996.60 but it failed to build gains and traded in a range during the session. The index rose 232 points in intraday trade to touch the day's high of 65,229.03. The Nifty50 hit an intraday high of 19,377.90.

Sensex ended with a gain of 79 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 65,075.82. The Nifty50 moved up by 37 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 19,342.65.

Mid and smallcaps, on the other hand, outperformed the benchmark indices. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.45 per cent while the Smallcap index clocked a gain of 0.69 per cent.

Over 200 stocks, including Berger Paints, Bharat Forge, 3M India, Federal Bank and REC, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly ₹309 lakh crore from nearly ₹307.9 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹1.1 lakh crore in a single session.

Top Nifty gainers and losers today

As many as 37 stocks ended in the green in the Nifty index, with shares of JFSL, UPL, Hindalco, Tata Steel and Hero MotoCorp ending as the top gainers.

On the flip side, shares of Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy's Labs and Axis Bank closed as the top losers in the Nifty index.

One stock - LTIMindtree - ended flat in the Nifty index.

Read more: Top gainers, losers today: Jio Financial Services, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel; check full list

Sectoral indices today

Sectoral indices ended mixed today. The Nifty Bank index ended flat today while the PSU Bank index (down 0.49 per cent) and Private Bank index (down 0.08 per cent) ended lower.

The Nifty FMCG index fell 0.33 per cent, while the Pharma index (down 0.27 per cent) and the Healthcare index (down 0.23 per cent) also ended lower.

On the other hand, Nifty Realty jumped 1.69 per cent, followed by Nifty Metal which rose 1.28 per cent.

Experts' views on markets

"Markets were extremely range-bound due to lack of investors' participation amid sluggish Asian market cues. Currently, there are no fresh positive triggers to recharge the markets, hence investors prefer to take selective bets. Also, FIIs taking out money from local shares has prompted traders to stay cautious," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services observed that the buoyancy in the global market in anticipation of no further Fed rate hikes, due to subdued economic data, was noticeable in the Indian market as well. However, heavyweight stocks were muted compared to the sector-wise and mid and small-cap upsides.

The chemical sector emerged as a clear winner due to improvements in product prices stemming from stability in the demand and supply scenario. Meanwhile, the metals sector rallied in anticipation of further green shoots from the Chinese government and central banks, aimed at improving the local economy. The benefits from festival demand were evident in sectors such as consumer durables, manufacturing, power, and real estate, Nair said.

Technical views on Nifty

Chouhan underscored that the market is witnessing a positive consolidation near the 50-day SMA (simple moving average).

"For bulls now, the fresh uptrend rally is possible only after the dismissal of 19,380. Above this, the index could rally to 19,440-19,480. On the flip side, below 19,280, the sentiment could change and the market could slip till 19,250-19,225," said Chouhan.

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said that the Nifty has been hovering around the 40-day moving average (19,359) for the last couple of trading sessions.

"As long as the Nifty holds above 19,250, we can expect the consolidation to continue. On the downside, 19,250 – 19,230 is the crucial support zone while on the upside 19,450 – 19,470 shall act as a crucial resistance from a short-term perspective. Daily and hourly momentum indicators have a positive crossover, which is a buy signal, however, prices are trading at a resistance and hence we shall await a price confirmation. Overall, we shall continue to maintain our negative outlook on the index for the target of 19,100," said Gedia.

Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities said that the support for the Nifty at the lower end remains solid at 19,245, serving as a barrier to prevent further declines. On the upper end, resistance is placed at 19,425. A breach of this level might lead to a more dependable rally. Expect a range-bound trading unless a clear breakout occurs on either side, said De.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

BHARAT FORGE More Information

REC More Information

3M INDIA More Information