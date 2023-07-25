Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty end volatile session flat; auto, metals shine2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 03:39 PM IST
The Sensex ended 29.07 points, or 0.04%, lower at 66,355.71, while the Nifty settled the day 3.35 points, or 0.02%, higher at 19,675.70.
The Indian benchmark equity indices ended Tuesday’s volatile session flat amid mixed global cues. Gains in metals and auto stocks were offset by selling in banking, FMCG and IT stocks.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×