Domestic equities suffered solid losses on Wednesday (August 2) on an all-round selloff amid weak global cues after rating agency Fitch Ratings downgraded the US credit rating to 'AA+' from 'AAA' with a 'stable' outlook.

Most Asian and European markets suffered losses and yields dropped as the ratings downgrade shook investor confidence globally.

The one-notch downgrade in the US debt rating has come after US lawmakers waited until the last moment to agree on a debt ceiling deal this year in May, putting the country at risk of its first-ever default.

The US saw a downgrade a decade ago in 2011 also when S&P Global Ratings downgraded the US credit rating to AA+, one notch below the top tier, after the debt ceiling impasse.

Read more: Fitch Ratings downgrade: Could a cut in US rating mean higher inflows to India, other EMs?

Read more: Explained: What is a rating downgrade? And six key reasons why Fitch Ratings downgraded US

Stock Market Today

Sensex opened 350 points lower at 66,064.41 against the previous close of 66,459.31 and plunged about 1028 points to hit the intraday low of 65,431.68.

The index closed with a loss of 677 points, or 1.02 per cent, at 65,782.78 while the Nifty ended at 19,526.55, down 207 points, or 1.05 per cent.

HDFC Bank was the top drag on the Sensex index, followed by Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and SBI.

In the 30-share pack Sensex, only four stocks - Nestle (up 1.15 per cent), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.75 per cent), Asian Paints (up 0.64 per cent) and Tech Mahindra (up 0.35 per cent) - managed to end in the green.

Mid and smallcaps underperformed the benchmark. The BSE Midcap index fell 1.39 per cent and the Smallcap index declined 1.18 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on BSE fell to ₹303.3 lakh crore from ₹306.8 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by ₹3.5 lakh crore in a single day.

Top Nifty Gainers and Losers Today

In the Nifty pack, 45 stocks ended in the red, with shares of Hero MotoCorp (down 3.49 per cent), Tata Steel (down 3.25 per cent) and Tata Motors (down 3.21 per cent) ending as the top losers.

On the other hand, Divi's Labs (up 1.52 per cent), Nestle (up 0.94 per cent), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.82 per cent), Asian Paints (up 0.54 per cent) and Tech Mahindra (up 0.35 per cent) ended in the green in the Nifty pack.

Top losers, gainers today: Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Nestle India, Asian Paints among most active stocks

Sectoral Indices Today

The selloff was widespread as all sectoral indices ended in the red. The Nifty PSU Bank index fell 2.61 per cent, followed by the Nifty Metal index which fell 2.02 per cent.

Nifty Bank, Private Bank, Financial Services, Auto, Realty, Oil & Gas, and Media indices fell over a per cent each.

Experts' Views on Markets

"The Indian market witnessed a broad sectoral slide, affected by weak global market trends. Negative news regarding the US rating downgrade on fiscal concerns, coupled with weak factory activity data from Eurozone and China, led to widespread worries across the globe. Additionally, prolonged FII selling, triggered by a rise in US bond yields, has disrupted the mood of the domestic market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"A sharp sell-off in Asian and European markets gave investors a reason to encash on the recent upsurge. FIIs seem to have sold off local equities after the record rally last month. With both the dollar index and the US bond yields rising in recent sessions, the effects are being felt in emerging markets, including India. Also, we are seeing valuations getting stretched, and with a lot of uncertainty still around in the global arena on interest rates and higher inflation levels, investors are likely to pare their exposure at regular intervals in the near to medium term," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

Technical Views on Markets

Om Mehra, an equity research analyst at Choice Broking pointed out that the Nifty formed a long bearish candle after the gap-down opening which indicates sellers are taking the lead.

"The volume profile indicates the index may find support around the 18,450 level, however, 19,300 would have remarkable levels if the index can sustain above this level," said Mehra.

Chouhan of Kotak Securities observed after the dismissal of the 20-day SMA (simple moving average) support levels, the selling pressure intensified. After a long time, the Nifty has closed below the 20-day SMA and also formed a long bearish candle on daily charts which is largely negative.

"We are of the view that 19,450 would be the immediate support zone for the bulls. Above this, we could see a quick pullback rally till 19,580-19,600. On the flip side, fresh selling pressure is possible only after the dismissal of 19,450, and below the same the index could slip to 19,400-19,375," said Chouhan.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.