Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty end with deep cuts on all-round selloff; investors lose over ₹3 lakh crore in a day4 min read 02 Aug 2023, 03:35 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex closed with a loss of 677 points, or 1.02 per cent, at 65,782.78 while the Nifty ended at 19,526.55, down 207 points, or 1.05 per cent.
Domestic equities suffered solid losses on Wednesday (August 2) on an all-round selloff amid weak global cues after rating agency Fitch Ratings downgraded the US credit rating to 'AA+' from 'AAA' with a 'stable' outlook.
