"A sharp sell-off in Asian and European markets gave investors a reason to encash on the recent upsurge. FIIs seem to have sold off local equities after the record rally last month. With both the dollar index and the US bond yields rising in recent sessions, the effects are being felt in emerging markets, including India. Also, we are seeing valuations getting stretched, and with a lot of uncertainty still around in the global arena on interest rates and higher inflation levels, investors are likely to pare their exposure at regular intervals in the near to medium term," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.