Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty closed with solid losses on Wednesday, extending their losses into the second consecutive session amid mixed global cues ahead of the US Fed policy outcome while the US Treasury yields hovered near multi-year highs.

The Fed is likely to keep rates unchanged today but the risk of inflation is not over yet with crude oil prices surging sharply in the recent past.

Crude oil benchmark Brent Crude futures fell over a per cent in today's trade, slipping from its 10-month high level but they are still up nearly 30 per cent in the last three months after the output cut by OPEC+. Brent Crude traded near the $93 per barrel mark around 3:30 pm.

Among major global peers, the UK's FTSE, France's CAC 40 and Germany's DAX were in the green when the Sensex closed. Investors await Fed policy outcome today. The week ahead has policy announcements from several other central banks.

"The Federal Reserve is expected to leave rates unchanged at the current range of between 5.25 per cent and 5.5 per cent when it concludes a two-day meeting. The Fed meeting leads a week jammed with central bank meetings, with policy announcements in Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, Britain and Japan all due later in the week," reported Reuters.

Read more: Fed policy meet begins today: How will the US Fed interest rate decision impact the stock market?

Also Read: US Fed meeting decision today: PIMCO warns market is underestimating risk of US recession and rate hikes

Stock market today

Market benchmarks suffered strong losses and a majority of their components ended in the red.

Sensex plunged 869 points to hit the intraday low of 66,728.14 during the session while the Nifty fell 254 points to touch its intraday low of 19,878.85.

Sensex closed with a loss of 796 points, or 1.18 per cent, at 66,800.84 while the Nifty ended below the 20,000 mark at 19,901.40, down 232 points, or 1.15 per cent.

Shares of HDFC Bank emerged as the top drag on Sensex, followed by those of Reliance Industries.

Mid and smallcaps also ended in the red but they still outperformed the benchmark Sensex. The BSE Midcap index dropped 0.33 per cent while the Smallcap index ended 0.51 per cent lower.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on BSE dropped to nearly ₹320.7 lakh crore from ₹323 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by nearly ₹2.3 lakh crore in a single session.

Top Nifty gainers and losers today

As many as 39 stocks ended in the red in the Nifty index while the remaining 11 stocks managed to end higher.

Shares of HDFC Bank (down 3.87 per cent), JSW Steel (down 2.70 per cent) and Reliance Industries (down 2.29 per cent) ended as the top losers in the Nifty index.

On the other hand, shares of Power Grid Corporation of India (up 2.35 per cent), Coal India (up 1.12 per cent) and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) (up 0.75 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the index.

Sectoral indices today

All sectoral indices ended with losses. Nifty Bank fell 1.29 per cent while the Nifty Private Bank index ended 1.20 per cent lower and the Nifty PSU Bank index closed with a loss of 1.18 per cent.

Nifty Financial Services, Metal and Realty indices also closed over a per cent lower.

(More to come)