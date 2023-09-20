Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty end with deep cuts; investors lose over ₹2 lakh crore in a day2 min read 20 Sep 2023, 03:33 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex closed with a loss of 796 points, or 1.18 per cent, at 66,800.84 while the Nifty ended below the 20,000 mark at 19,901.40, down 232 points, or 1.15 per cent.
Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty closed with solid losses on Wednesday, extending their losses into the second consecutive session amid mixed global cues ahead of the US Fed policy outcome while the US Treasury yields hovered near multi-year highs.
