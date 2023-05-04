Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty resumed their upward march on Thursday, May 4 on gains led by banking and financial heavyweights, such as HDFC twins, Bajaj Finance and SBI even as global cues were mixed after the US Fed raised rates on expected lines by 25 bps.

While the Fed did not surprise on rate hikes, it avoided giving clear signals on a pause from hereon. However, analysts are of the view that Fed Chair Jerome Powell sounded dovish in his press conference after the interest rate announcement.

US stocks ended lower overnight as investors remained uncertain about the Fed's next move with interest rates. European markets also traded lower today ahead of the European Central Bank meeting.

The domestic market, however, appears to be happy with the prospects of a pause in the aggressive rate hike cycle. Besides, recent quarterly earnings and healthy domestic macroeconomic data have also underpinned market sentiment.

Sensex opened with a mild gain of 65 points at 61,258.13 and rose about 605 points intraday to 61,797.91. The index finally closed 556 points, or 0.91 per cent, higher at 61,749.25 while the Nifty closed the day with a gain of 166 points, or 0.92 per cent, at 18,255.80.

Shares of HDFC twins, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, TCS and SBI remained the top contributors to the gains in the Sensex index.

Mid and smallcaps also rose in sync with the benchmark indices; the BSE Midcap index clocked a gain of 0.82 per cent while the Smallcap index rose 0.83 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to ₹275.1 lakh crore from ₹272.9 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by ₹2.2 lakh crore in a single session.

As many as 121 stocks, including HDFC Bank, HDFC, Dr Reddy's Labs, Siemens and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

(More to come)