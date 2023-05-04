Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty end with healthy gains; investors richer by over ₹2 lakh crore in a day2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 03:47 PM IST
Sensex closed 556 points, or 0.91 per cent, higher at 61,749.25 while the Nifty closed the day with a gain of 166 points, or 0.92 per cent, at 18,255.80.
Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty resumed their upward march on Thursday, May 4 on gains led by banking and financial heavyweights, such as HDFC twins, Bajaj Finance and SBI even as global cues were mixed after the US Fed raised rates on expected lines by 25 bps.
