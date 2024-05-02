Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty end with mild gains after US Fed policy; BSE Midcap hits record high
Stock market today: Sensex closed with a gain of 128 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 74,611.11 while the Nifty settled at 22,648.20, up 43 points, or 0.19 per cent.
Stock market today: The Indian stock market remained calm in response to the unchanged monetary policy stance of the US Federal Reserve, with both the Sensex and the Nifty closing with modest gains on Thursday, May 2.
