Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty extend gains into 2nd straight session; investors earn over ₹4 lakh crore in a day
Stock market today: Sensex closed 560 points, or 0.77 per cent, higher at 73,648.62 while the Nifty 50 ended the day with a gain of 189 points, or 0.86 per cent, at 22,336.40.
Stock market today: The Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 extended their gains into the second consecutive session on Monday, April 22, tracking positive global cues amid easing concerns over geopolitical tensions in West Asia.
