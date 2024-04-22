Active Stocks
Mon Apr 22 2024 15:56:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 161.85 -0.15%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,512.30 -1.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 765.85 2.00%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,087.00 1.93%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 461.95 2.01%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty extend gains into 2nd straight session; investors earn over 4 lakh crore in a day
BackBack

Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty extend gains into 2nd straight session; investors earn over ₹4 lakh crore in a day

Nishant Kumar

Stock market today: Sensex closed 560 points, or 0.77 per cent, higher at 73,648.62 while the Nifty 50 ended the day with a gain of 189 points, or 0.86 per cent, at 22,336.40.

Stock market today: Sensex closed at 73,648.62 while the Nifty 50 ended the day at 22,336.40 on Monday, April 22. (AP Photo/Rajesh Nirgude) (AP)Premium
Stock market today: Sensex closed at 73,648.62 while the Nifty 50 ended the day at 22,336.40 on Monday, April 22. (AP Photo/Rajesh Nirgude) (AP)

Stock market today: The Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 extended their gains into the second consecutive session on Monday, April 22, tracking positive global cues amid easing concerns over geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

No further escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran has provided comfort to the market, and investors' risk appetite appears to have been reignited given the bright prospects of the Indian market.

“The biggest positive for the market in the near term is that the feared escalation in the Israel-Iran tension is unlikely to happen. Israel didn’t officially confirm its strike in Iran and Iran downplayed the Israeli strike by ignoring it. The takeaway is that both sides don’t want an escalation of tensions," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Sensex opened at 73,666.51 against its previous close of 73,088.33 and touched its intraday high and low of 73,767.80 and 73,227.32 respectively. The index closed 560 points, or 0.77 per cent, higher at 73,648.62.

The Nifty 50 opened at 22,336.90 against its previous close of 22,147 and touched its intraday high and low of 22,375.65 and 22,198.15 respectively. The index ended the day at 22,336.40, up 189 points, or 0.86 per cent.

Mid and smallcap indices outperformed the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.93 per cent while the Smallcap index jumped 1.26 per cent.

Nearly 240 stocks, including Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra and Siemens, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly 398 lakh crore from nearly 393.5 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about 4.5 lakh crore in a single session.

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 22 Apr 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App