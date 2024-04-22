Stock market today: Sensex closed 560 points, or 0.77 per cent, higher at 73,648.62 while the Nifty 50 ended the day with a gain of 189 points, or 0.86 per cent, at 22,336.40.

Stock market today: The Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 extended their gains into the second consecutive session on Monday, April 22, tracking positive global cues amid easing concerns over geopolitical tensions in West Asia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No further escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran has provided comfort to the market, and investors' risk appetite appears to have been reignited given the bright prospects of the Indian market.

“The biggest positive for the market in the near term is that the feared escalation in the Israel-Iran tension is unlikely to happen. Israel didn’t officially confirm its strike in Iran and Iran downplayed the Israeli strike by ignoring it. The takeaway is that both sides don’t want an escalation of tensions," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sensex opened at 73,666.51 against its previous close of 73,088.33 and touched its intraday high and low of 73,767.80 and 73,227.32 respectively. The index closed 560 points, or 0.77 per cent, higher at 73,648.62.

The Nifty 50 opened at 22,336.90 against its previous close of 22,147 and touched its intraday high and low of 22,375.65 and 22,198.15 respectively. The index ended the day at 22,336.40, up 189 points, or 0.86 per cent.

Mid and smallcap indices outperformed the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.93 per cent while the Smallcap index jumped 1.26 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nearly 240 stocks, including Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra and Siemens, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly ₹398 lakh crore from nearly ₹393.5 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹4.5 lakh crore in a single session.

