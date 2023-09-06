Stock market today: Sensex closed 100 points, or 0.15 per cent, higher at 65,880.52 while the Nifty50 closed the day at 19,611.05, up 36 points, or 0.18 per cent.

Key equity indices the Sensex and the Nifty closed higher for the fourth consecutive session on gains in shares of select heavyweights, including HDFC Bank ITC and Bharti Airtel.

However, weak global cues curtailed gains for them as concerns over interest rate hikes and weakening global economic growth kept weighing on sentiment.

Major European markets in the UK, France and Germany traded lower when the Sensex closed as recent subdued economic prints of China and Europe raised concerns about an economic slowdown. While the world's economic outlook is turning gloomy, inflation remains elevated in most major economies which can cause interest rates to stay higher for a longer period of time.

The domestic market is taking comfort from India's robust growth outlook and expectations of easing inflation in the coming months. However, the risk from a poor monsoon and rising crude oil prices loom.

Stock market today Sensex opened 36 points lower at 65,744.19 against the previous close of 65,780.26 and traded lacklustre for most part of the day. The index saw fag end buying in some of its components which helped it close higher.

Sensex closed 100 points, or 0.15 per cent, higher at 65,880.52 while the Nifty50 closed the day at 19,611.05, up 36 points, or 0.18 per cent. In the last four sessions of gains, the equity benchmarks have risen nearly 2 per cent.

BSE Midcap index ended with a gain of 0.13 per cent at 32,122.06 after hitting its fresh record high of 32,182.66 during the session. The BSE Smallcap index ended in the red, snapping the winning streak of the last seven consecutive sessions. The index hit its fresh record high of 38,142.34 during the session but erased all gains to end lower by 0.04 per cent at 37,948.61.

As many as 287 stocks, including HCL Tech, ONGC, Bharat Forge, Indian Hotels Company, LTIMindtree, Marico and United Spirits, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 14 paise to hit a 10-month low level against the US dollar in the intraday session on Wednesday tracking losses in Asian peers and a sharp surge in crude oil prices. Crude oil prices eased slightly amid concerns over global economic growth and demand for fuel. Brent Crude traded half a per cent lower near $89.50 per barrel around 4 pm.

Top Nifty gainers and losers today Some 24 stocks ended in the green in the Nifty index while 27 stocks (including Jio Financial) ended lower.

Shares of Tata Consumer Products (up 4.11 per cent), Divi's Laboratories (up 1.77 per cent) and Bharti Airtel (up 1.62 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty index.

On the flip side, shares of Tata Steel (down 1.71 per cent), Hindalco (down 1.65 per cent) and Axis Bank (down 1.48 per cent) ended as the top losers in the index.

Sectoral indices today Sectoral indices ended mixed today. Nifty PSU Bank index fell by a per cent, ending as the top loser among sectoral indices. Nifty Realty (down 0.96 per cent), Metal (down 0.79 per cent), Private Bank (down 0.43 per cent), Nifty Bank (down 0.28 per cent), IT (down 0.16 per cent) and Auto (down 0.13 per cent) also failed to perform.

On the other hand, the Nifty FMCG index rose by a per cent, followed by Nifty Healthcare (up 0.92 per cent), Pharma (up 0.90 per cent), Oil & Gas (up 0.77 per cent) and Consumer Durables (up 0.59 per cent).

Experts' views on markets Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities underscored that the markets witnessed a choppy ride in intraday trades but selective buying in late trades helped benchmark indices log gains for the fourth straight session.

"Despite the continuing upward momentum, the market is lacking depth as investors' confidence is a bit shaken due to rising global uncertainty. A fresh rise in US bond yields and the dollar index is creating uncertainty in global markets and in India, and this has once again led to offloading of local shares by the FIIs," said Chouhan.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services pointed out that a spike in crude oil reverberated across the globe, reviving concerns about inflation and sparking fears of a Fed rate hike. This led to a surge in US bond yields, causing investors to shift towards the safety of bonds and reversing the buying trend of foreign investors in the domestic market.

Nevertheless, the resilience of the domestic markets shone through as investors placed their bets on an improved outlook, ultimately helping the market recover from the initial shock, Nair added.

Technical views on Nifty Chouhan said that the Nifty took support near 19,500 and bounced back sharply. A promising intraday reversal formation is indicating a strong possibility of further uptrend from the current levels.

"For the trend-following traders now, 19,550 would be the trend decider level, above which the index could rally to 19,650-19,700. On the flip side, fresh selling pressure could be seen after the dismissal of 19,550, and below the same, it could slip to 19,500-19,460," said Chouhan.

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas observed today the intraday correction found buying interest at the key hourly moving averages placed around 19,500.

Gedia believes that the overall trend is positive, and these dips are likely to be bought into.

"On the upside we expect the Nifty to target levels of 19,650 – 19,700 from the short-term perspective. In terms of levels, 19,490 – 19,520 should act as a crucial support and 19,650 – 19,700 should act as an immediate hurdle," said Gedia.