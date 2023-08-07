Domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended higher on Monday, extending gains into the second consecutive session, despite weak global cues.

Major European markets, including UK's FTSE, French CAC and Germany's DAX were in the red when the Sensex closed while among the Asian peers, Korea's KOSPI and China's Shanghai Composite Index were down.

Investors now await the monetary policy decision of India's central bank. The monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will begin its huddle on August 8 to decide on India's monetary policy for the coming months.

Also, the inflation numbers of the US and China, expected this week, will be crucial factors that will dictate the mood of the market.

Stock market today

Sensex opened 90 points higher at 65,811.40 against the previous close of 65,721.25 and rose 347 points in intraday trade to the level of 66,067.90.

The index closed 232 points, or 0.35 per cent, higher at 65,953.48 while the Nifty closed the day at 19,597.30, up 80 points, or 0.41 per cent.

The BSE Midcap index rose 0.56 per cent while the Smallcap index ended 0.26 per cent higher.

Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra, Infosys, Reliance Industries and TCS ended as the top contributors to the gains in the Sensex index.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on BSE rose to ₹305.4 lakh crore from ₹304.2 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by ₹1.2 lakh crore in a single session.

Grasim, Lupin, Naukri and Zomato were among the 299 stocks that hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade today.

Top Nifty Gainers and Losers

Some 35 stocks ended with gains in the Nifty index while 14 stocks declined. One stock - ITC - ended flat.

Shares of Divi's Labs (up 4.51 per cent), Mahindra and Mahindra (up 4.33 per cent) and SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.50 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty index.

On the flip side, shares of Britannia (down 2.68 per cent), Bajaj Auto (down 0.87 per cent) and SBI (down 0.86 per cent) ended as the top losers in the index.

Sectoral Indices Today

Barring Nifty PSU Bank (down 0.60 per cent), Media (down 0.20 per cent), Nifty Bank (down 0.09 per cent) and Metal (down 0.01 per cent), all sectoral indices ended with gains today.

Nifty Healthcare index jumped 2.01 per cent, ending as the top gainer among sectoral indices, followed by Pharma which rose 1.56 per cent and IT which rose 1.13 per cent.

Experts' Views on Markets

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services pointed out that the Indian market was propelled by strong performances in the pharma and IT sectors.

"Global markets portrayed a mixed picture, with US futures exhibiting positivity in response to a moderation in bond yields, while European markets experienced declines due to weak economic data. Caution prevailed in the market due to the anticipation of upcoming inflation data and the RBI's monetary policy," said Nair.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities highlighted that the weakness in European markets limited gains in the domestic market.

"Markets could witness a rangebound trend with a mixed bias ahead of the RBI's monetary policy announcement later this week. The key CPI inflation and IIP numbers to be announced on Friday also hold the key as the RBI's interest rate decision and the key economic readings would give some sense of what could be in store in the near to medium term," said Chouhan.

Technical Views on Nifty

Aditya Gaggar, Director of Progressive Shares underscored that on the daily chart, Nifty50 formed a Doji kind of candlestick formation at the crucial level of 20DMA (daily moving average) resistance. A convincing close above the 20DMA will help the index to reclaim 19,800 while on the flip side, it will retest 19,400.

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said on the daily charts, the Nifty overlapped the swing low of 19,563 and as a result, the fall is no longer impulsive in nature.

"The pullback still appears corrective in nature and this is unlikely to sustain at higher levels. It has reached the 61.82 per cent Fibonacci retracement level (19,605) of the fall from 19,795 – 19,296 which is likely to provide resistance. Also, the hourly momentum indicator has reached the equilibrium line indicating that the pullback has matured and can start a new cycle. Overall, we continue to maintain our negative stance on the Nifty, and we expect levels of 19,100 from a short-term perspective," said Gedia.

