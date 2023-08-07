Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty extend gains into second straight session; investors earn over a lakh crore in a day4 min read 07 Aug 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex closed 232 points, or 0.35 per cent, higher at 65,953.48 while the Nifty closed the day at 19,597.30, up 80 points, or 0.41 per cent.
Domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended higher on Monday, extending gains into the second consecutive session, despite weak global cues.
