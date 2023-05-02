Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty extend winning streak; mid, smallcaps outperform4 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Sensex closed 242 points, or 0.40 per cent, higher at 61,354.71 while the Nifty ended the day at 18,147.65, up 83 points, or 0.46 per cent.
The domestic equity market continued enjoying positive momentum as the benchmark the Sensex extended its winning streak into the eighth consecutive session while the Nifty ended in the green for the sixth consecutive session on Tuesday.
