Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty extends gains, climb around 1% as RBI changes stance to neutral, most sectors positive

Indian stock markets extended gains on Wednesday, October 9, rising over half a percent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent for the tenth consecutive meeting. However, a key shift came as the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) altered its policy stance to 'neutral' from 'withdrawal of accommodation,' signaling the possibility of a rate cut in December.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that five of the six MPC members voted to maintain the repo rate at 6.5 percent, while all members agreed on the change in stance. This shift to a neutral policy outlook is the first in two years, suggesting that the central bank may be preparing for a potential easing of interest rates in the near future.

Following the policy announcement, the Indian stock markets surged further. The Sensex gained 608 points or 0.75 percent, reaching an intra-day high of 82,243, while the broader Nifty rose by 204 points or 0.8 percent, hitting a high of 25,217.5. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with midcap and smallcap indices rallying 1.5 percent each after the announcement.

Sector-wise, most sectors traded positively, benefiting from the optimistic market sentiment. Rate-sensitive sectors saw notable gains, with Nifty Realty surging over 2 percent and Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Financial Services advancing by around 1.5 percent each. Nifty Bank, Nifty Private Bank, and Nifty Auto also posted gains of around a percent each.

Among other sectors, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare also jumped 1.5 percent each, Nifty IT gained 0.8 percent while Nifty Metal and Nifty Oil and Gas were up around 0.5 percent each. Nifty FMCG was the only index in the red, down 0.8 percent.

On Sensex, SBI, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers while Nestle, ITC, HUL, Reliance Industries, and M&M led the losses.

Growth and Inflation Forecasts The RBI maintained its inflation projection for 2024–2025 at 4.5 percent. Governor Shaktikanta Das provided specific forecasts for inflation, with Q2 at 4.1 percent, Q3 at 4.8 percent, and Q4 at 4.2 percent. For the first quarter of FY26, the CPI inflation projection stands at 4.3 percent, with risks seen as balanced.

On the growth front, the RBI’s monetary policy committee continues to project the Indian economy to grow at 7.2 percent in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). While the growth outlook for Q2 FY25 has been moderated, the MPC raised its expectations for the latter half of FY25 and the first quarter of FY26. Governor Das emphasized that the real GDP growth rate for FY25 is expected to be 7.2 percent, reflecting a steady pace of expansion for the Indian economy.