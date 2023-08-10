The domestic equity market witnessed an all-round selloff on Thursday even as the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) maintained a status quo on the repo rate and policy stance on expected lines but raised inflation projections for the current financial year due to the recent rise in vegetable, cereals and pulses prices.

The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) of the RBI unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent for the third straight meeting in a row. The MPC also decided to keep the policy stance unchanged as ‘Withdrawal Of Accommodation’.

Following the policy announcement, the market benchmark Sensex and Nifty fell as the central bank raised its inflation projection and hinted that the rate could stay elevated for a longer period.

Mixed global cues also failed to lift sentiment. Investors awaited US inflation data, which is expected later today, to get cues on what Fed could do in its next policy meeting.

Stock market today

Equity barometer Sensex opened 50 points lower at 65,945.39 against the previous close of 65,995.81 and remained in the red throughout the session. The index fell 487 points, hitting an intraday low of 65,509.14. Nifty touched the intraday low level of 19,495.40.

Sensex finally ended 308 points, or 0.47 per cent, lower at 65,688.18 while the Nifty closed the day at 19,543.10, down 89 points, or 0.46 per cent.

Banking stocks such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were among the top drags on the Sensex index. ITC, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank also ended among the top drags on the benchmark index.

Banking stocks suffered losses after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his monetary policy statement that banks will have to maintain an incremental cash reserve ratio (I-CRR) of 10 per cent with effect from August 12.

This measure is intended to absorb the surplus liquidity created in the system due to multiple factors, including the return of ₹2,000 notes. Experts, however, do not see this move as significantly negative for banks as the move may be reversed before the festive season this year.

Mid and smallcap indices also ended lower but they still outperformed the benchmark index. The BSE Midcap index ended 0.09 per cent lower while the Smallcap index closed with a loss of 0.15 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed firms dropped to ₹305.5 lakh crore from ₹306.3 lakh crore in the previous session.

Top Nifty gainers and losers today

As many as 32 stocks ended in the red while the remaining 18 stocks rose in the Nifty index today.

Shares of Adani Enterprises (up 1.67 per cent), Adani Ports (up 1.63 per cent) and IndusInd Bank (up 1.53 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty index.

On the flip side, shares of Asian Paints (down 3 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.87 per cent) and Britannia Industries (down 1.32 per cent) ended as the top losers in the index.

Sectoral indices today

The majority of sectoral indices ended with losses today, with Nifty Bank, PSU Bank, Financial Services, FMCG, Pharma and Healthcare indices falling almost by a per cent each.

On the other hand, the Nifty Media index surged 6.63 per cent, primarily because of the robust gains in the shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 16.18 per cent). Shares of Zee Entertainment jumped on reports of the Zee-Sony merger approval by NCLT.

Nifty Metal (up 0.68 per cent) also ended in the green today.

Experts' views on markets

“While RBI's status quo on interest rate didn't come as a surprise, the MPC's cautious tone and no signal of any rate cut by this year-end hurt the market sentiment. Inflation continues to be the key concern area and the RBI remaining watchful of the developments in key global economies indicates that investors' appetite for equities will be measured in the near to medium term. Also, investors kept a low profile ahead of the US inflation data to be released later today, and the domestic CPI inflation and IIP numbers to be released on Friday," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"Inflation concerns have resurfaced in the domestic market after the RBI elevated their CPI forecast by 30 basis points to 5.4 per cent, thereby increasing the chances of a protracted rate cut trajectory. Furthermore, the RBI's move to control liquidity through incremental CRR dented the sentiments of the banking sector, although the impact is projected to be limited. Against this backdrop, investors will be closely watching the US inflation print today and the domestic inflation data on Monday," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Technical views on Nifty

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas observed that on the daily charts, the Nifty has faced resistance at the falling trend line, and the 20-day moving average is placed in the zone 19,630 – 19,670. The Nifty was unable to witness follow-through buying and traded in the range of 19,645 – 19,467 of the previous trading session.

"Until the Nifty trades below the zone 19,630 – 19,670, we can expect the pressure to persist. The momentum set up on the daily and hourly timeframe charts are providing divergent signals which can lead to a consolidation in the short term. Overall, the trend is still negative, and we expect the Nifty to target the level of 19,100 from a short-term perspective," said Gedia.

Chouhan of Kotak Securities said the Nifty formed an inside body candle on daily charts which indicates the continuation of a rangebound activity in the near future.

"A fresh uptrend is possible only after the dismissal of 19,620, above which the index could move to 19,700-19,725. On the flip side, below 19,500, selling pressure is likely to accelerate and the index could slip to 19,400-19,375," said Chouhan.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.