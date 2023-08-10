Market Wrap: Sensex Nifty fall after RBI MPC status quo; banking stocks among top drags5 min read 10 Aug 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex fell 308 points, or 0.47 per cent, to end at 65,688.18 while the Nifty closed the day at 19,543.10, down 89 points, or 0.46 per cent.
The domestic equity market witnessed an all-round selloff on Thursday even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained a status quo on the repo rate and policy stance on expected lines but raised inflation projections for the current financial year due to the recent rise in vegetable, cereals and pulses prices.
