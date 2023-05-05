A sharp selloff in banking and financial heavyweights dragged domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty lower by over a per cent each on Friday, May 5 amid mixed global cues.

Sensex opened 586 points lower at 61,163.10 against the previous close of 61,749.25 and plunged 747 points to hit the intraday low of 61,002.17.

The index suffered a loss of 695 points, or 1.13 per cent, to close at 61,054.29 while the Nifty ended with a loss of 187 points, or 1.02 per cent, at 18,069.

The HDFC twins were the top drags on the Sensex. Both stocks cracked almost 6 per cent each on concerns that they can see significant capital outflow after their merger.

According to stock market experts, HDFC twins' share price fell today due to MSCI's announcement to use an adjustment factor of 0.50 for computing the weight of the merged entity of HDFC and HDFC Bank.

Global cues were mixed today with positive bias. US markets closed lower overnight but the stock futures are inching higher today ahead of the monthly jobs data. Apple's better-than-expected earnings also seem to have boosted sentiment. European markets also traded higher after the European Central Bank (ECB) slowed the pace of its interest rate hikes but signalled more hikes were possible.

"The European Central Bank slowed the pace of its interest rate increases on Thursday but signalled more tightening to come in what markets expect to be the final stage of its fight against inflation," reported Reuters.

In line with the benchmarks, mid and smallcaps also suffered losses but their percentage of fall was lower than the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap index fell 0.50 per cent while the Smallcap index dropped 0.39 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to ₹273.8 lakh crore from ₹275.2 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by ₹1.4 lakh crore in a single session.

Read all market-related news here

Meanwhile, crude oil prices traded higher as sentiment improved on hopes of a pause in rate hikes by the Fed. Brent Crude traded over 2 per cent higher at $74 per barrel around 4 pm IST.

Top Nifty gainers and losers

Shares of Titan (up 2.31 per cent), Maruti (up 1.70 per cent) and UltraTech Cement (up 1.65 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty index.

On the flip side, shares of HDFC Bank (down 5.84 per cent), HDFC (down 5.56 per cent) and IndusInd Bank (down 4.57 per cent) ended as the top losers in the Nifty pack.

As many as 30 stocks ended in the red while 19 ended higher in the Nifty index. One stock - Bajaj Finance - ended flat.

Read more: Top gainers, losers in trade today: HDFC twins, Ultratech Cements, Titan, Federal Bank; check full list here

Banking stocks suffer strong losses

The Nifty Bank index ended with a deep cut of 2.34 per cent at 42,661.20 with 11 stocks in the red and only one - ICICI Bank (up 0.58 per cent) - in the green.

The Nifty Private Bank index cracked 2.82 per cent while the Financial Services index fell 2.34 per cent.

Nifty Media (down 1.74 per cent), Metal (down 1.49 per cent) and PSU Bank (down 0.97 per cent) also ended with significant losses.

NIfty Consumer Durables, on the other hand, clocked a gain of 1.11 per cent.

Expert's views on markets

"The Indian market was dragged down by heavy selling in HDFC twins on fears of post-merger fund outflow. In addition, the cues from global peers were lacklustre as the ECB raised rates by 25bps and signalled the need for further rate hikes. Wall Street has witnessed prolonged selling pressure due to apprehensions in the banking sector about the strength of regional banks," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Technical views on markets

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities believes that the short-term trend will remain positive as long as the index remains above 18,000.

"A fall below 18,000 may take the Nifty into the consolidation zone of 17,500–18,000. On the other hand, a rejection from the 18,000 level may reintroduce a buying spree, which may take the Nifty back to above 18,200; again, a decisive move above 18,200 may take it towards 18,500–19,000," said De.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.