Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty fall by a per cent; banks, financials top drags; investors lose over a lakh crore4 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 04:17 PM IST
Sensex suffered a loss of 695 points, or 1.13 per cent, to close at 61,054.29 while the Nifty ended with a loss of 187 points, or 1.02 per cent, at 18,069.
A sharp selloff in banking and financial heavyweights dragged domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty lower by over a per cent each on Friday, May 5 amid mixed global cues.
