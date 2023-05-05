Expert's views on markets

"The Indian market was dragged down by heavy selling in HDFC twins on fears of post-merger fund outflow. In addition, the cues from global peers were lacklustre as the ECB raised rates by 25bps and signalled the need for further rate hikes. Wall Street has witnessed prolonged selling pressure due to apprehensions in the banking sector about the strength of regional banks," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.