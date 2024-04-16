Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty fall for 3rd consecutive session; IT stocks among top drags; mid, smallcaps outperform
Stock market today: Sensex closed 0.62 per cent lower at 72,943.68 while the Nifty 50 ended with a loss of 0.56 per cent at 22,147.90.
Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended with losses for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, April 16, with select IT heavyweight stocks including Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HCL Tech and TCS among the top losers, amid weak global cues.
