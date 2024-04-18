Active Stocks
Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty fall for 4th consecutive session; investors lose nearly ₹9 lakh crore in 4 days

Nishant Kumar

Stock market today: Sensex closed with a loss of 455 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 72,488.99 while the Nifty 50 ended the day at 21,995.85, down 152 points, or 0.69 per cent.

Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued reeling under selling pressure as they ended in negative territory for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, April 18, amid mixed global cues.

Sensex closed with a loss of 455 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 72,488.99 while the Nifty 50 ended the day at 21,995.85, down 152 points, or 0.69 per cent.

(More to come)

Published: 18 Apr 2024, 03:30 PM IST
