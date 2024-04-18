Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued reeling under selling pressure as they ended in negative territory for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, April 18, amid mixed global cues.

Sensex closed with a loss of 455 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 72,488.99 while the Nifty 50 ended the day at 21,995.85, down 152 points, or 0.69 per cent.

(More to come)

