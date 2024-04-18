Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty fall for 4th consecutive session; investors lose nearly 9 lakh crore in 4 days
BREAKING NEWS

Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty fall for 4th consecutive session; investors lose nearly ₹9 lakh crore in 4 days

Nishant Kumar

Stock market today: Sensex closed with a loss of 455 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 72,488.99 while the Nifty 50 ended the day at 21,995.85, down 152 points, or 0.69 per cent.

Mint Image

Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued reeling under selling pressure as they ended in negative territory for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, April 18, amid mixed global cues.

Sensex closed with a loss of 455 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 72,488.99 while the Nifty 50 ended the day at 21,995.85, down 152 points, or 0.69 per cent.

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.