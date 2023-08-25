Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty extend losses into second consecutive session; investors lose nearly ₹2 lakh crore in a day1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex closed with a loss of 366 points, or 0.56 per cent, at 64,886.51 while the Nifty50 closed the day at 19,265.80, down 121 points, or 0.62 per cent.
The domestic market witnessed an all-round selloff on Friday causing the benchmark indices the Sensex and the Nifty to decline for the second consecutive session while investors directed their attention towards the Jackson Hole symposium in search of indications about the future direction of interest rates.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started