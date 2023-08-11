Domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended in the red for the second consecutive session on Friday amid weak global cues and the dollar's rise against its major global peers after the US inflation came in steady.

US consumer prices rose moderately last month which bolstered hopes that the US Fed will leave interest rates steady next month.

However, the optimism over easing inflation fizzled out and concerns over global economic growth continued weighing on Sentiment. Major European markets traded in the red when the Sensex closed.

Stock market today

Frontline index the Sensex opened 40 points higher at 65,727.80 against the previous close of 65,688.18 but soon slipped into the red and traded in the negative territory for the rest of the session. The index fell 414 points to hit the intraday low of 65,274.61. The Nifty50 hits its intraday low of 19,412.75.

The Sensex closed 365.53 points, or 0.56 per cent, lower at 65,322.65 while the Nifty closed the day at 19,428.30, down 114.80 points, or 0.59 per cent.

Shares of HDFC Bank ended as the top drag on the Sensex index, followed by those of ICICI Bank, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever.

Mid and smallcaps also fell but they still outperformed the benchmark. The BSE Midcap index ended 0.13 per cent lower while the Smallcap index ended with a loss of 0.31 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹304.6 lakh crore from ₹305.4 lakh crore in the previous session and ₹306.2 lakh crore on Wednesday. Thus, investors lost about ₹1.6 lakh crore in two days.

The Sensex lost 0.6 per cent for the week while the Nifty declined 0.45 per cent.

Top Nifty gainers and losers today

Some 39 stocks ended in the red in the Nifty index while the remaining 11 clocked gains.

Shares of IndusInd Bank (down 2.44 per cent), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.95 per cent) and UPL (down 1.80 per cent) ended as the top losers in the Nifty index.

Shares of HCL Tech (up 2.93 per cent), Power Grid (up 1.01 per cent) and Titan (up 0.96 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

Sectoral indices today

Barring Nifty PSU Bank (up 1.25 per cent) and Consumer Durables (up 0.09 per cent), all sectoral indices ended in the red.

Nifty Media (down 1.83 per cent), Pharma (down 1.45 per cent), and Healthcare (down 1.39 per cent) ended with significant losses.

Nifty Bank closed the day with a loss of 0.77 per cent at 44,199.10.

Experts' views on markets

"The domestic market continued to experience selling pressure, with banking stocks extending their decline in reaction to the RBI's liquidity absorption measures. The escalating concerns about inflation further weighed down domestic market sentiments. Despite the US CPI coming in lower than expected and the UK GDP beating estimates, global sentiment remained unfavourable," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research at Religare Broking observed that apart from the continued underperformance from the banking majors, profit-taking in other key sectors is adding to the pressure.

"Indications are pointing towards the possibility of retesting 19,300 in Nifty again. Traders should align their positions accordingly and focus more on risk management," said Mishra.

Technical views on Nifty

Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities pointed out that the Nifty remained predominantly rangebound, with the benchmark index slipping below 19,500. However, it did not experience a significant correction as traders chose to stay on the sidelines due to the upcoming holidays.

"From a technical standpoint, the Nifty continues to exhibit a bearish trend as it remains below the 21-day exponential moving average (21EMA). The relative strength index (RSI) is also indicating a bearish crossover. In the short term, there's a possibility that the index might decline towards the 19,300 level. On the upside, there's a resistance level situated at 19,500," said De.

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said that the Nifty witnessed follow-through selling pressure on the daily chart and broke down from the inside bar pattern formed in the previous trading session on the downside.

"The Nifty is likely to witness continuation of the selling pressure and with both the daily and hourly momentum indicators having a negative crossover it is likely to be trending moves on the downside. On the downside, we expect the Nifty to target the level of 19,100. The crucial support zone on the downside is placed at 19,350 – 19,290 and on the upside, resistance is placed at 19,530 – 19,500," said Gedia.

