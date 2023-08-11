Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty fall for the second consecutive session; weak global cues weigh on sentiment4 min read 11 Aug 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex fell 365.53 points, or 0.56 per cent, to end at 65,322.65 while the Nifty closed the day at 19,428.30, down 114.80 points, or 0.59 per cent.
Domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended in the red for the second consecutive session on Friday amid weak global cues and the dollar's rise against its major global peers after the US inflation came in steady.
