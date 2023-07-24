Equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended in the red for the second consecutive session on Monday (July 24) with heavyweights, including ITC , Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank as the top drags.

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) and Kotak Mahindra Bank fell as their June quarter numbers failed to cheer Dalal Street while the shares of ITC dropped after the company announced its board has given in-principle approval for the demerger of its hotels business.

Weak global cues ahead of the major central bank meetings also weighed on sentiment. "With the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan meeting this week, the overall mood across global markets was tempered somewhat with caution setting in," reported Reuters.

While the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 bp on Wednesday (July 26), experts pointed out that the Fed's commentary regarding future rate trajectory and inflation will influence the market movement.

Stock market today

Sensex opened 55 points lower at 66,629.14 against the previous close of 66,684.26 and remained volatile during the session, taking a swing of 482 points.

The index closed with a loss of 299 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 66,384.78 while the Nifty closed the day at 19,672.35, down 73 points, or 0.37 per cent.

Mid and smallcaps, however, managed to end in the green, outperforming the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap index closed with a gain of 0.30 per cent at 29,634.85 after hitting its fresh all-time high of 29,763.03. The BSE Smallcap index ended 0.07 per cent higher at 34,172.03 after hitting its fresh record high of 34,355.47.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices rose on hopes of Chinese stimulus and tight supply. Brent Crude traded one per cent higher near the $82 per barrel mark around 3:50 pm.

Top Nifty Gainers and Losers

Some 25 stocks ended with gains in the Nifty pack while 24 stocks ended lower. One stock - Cipla - ended flat.

Shares of IndusInd Bank (up 1.96 per cent), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.96 per cent) and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 1.93 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

On the flip side, ITC (down 4.30 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 3.88 per cent) and Tech Mahindra (down 3.10 per cent) ended as the top loser stocks in the Nifty pack.

Top gainers, losers today: IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, RIL among most active stock

Sectoral Indices Today

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty FMCG fell 1.72 per cent, emerging as the top loser among the sectoral indices. Nifty Metal fell 0.73 per cent, followed by Oil & Gas which fell 0.71 per cent.

Nifty Bank fell 0.33 per cent to 45,923.05.

Nifty Healthcare (up 0.45 per cent) and Pharma (down 0.41 per cent) ended as the top gainers among the sectoral indices.

Experts' Views on Markets

“Markets fumbled for the second straight session due to profit taking in banking, FMCG, metals and oil & gas stocks. There is no pessimism as such in the markets but the normal correction which was pending for some time, and with results from Infosys and Hindustan Unilever not coming on expected lines, investors are taking the opportunity to reduce their positions ahead of the key US FOMC policy outcome to be announced this Wednesday," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"Volatility has re-emerged as initial Q1 results are below expectations. Sector-wise setbacks were experienced in IT and FMCG, unveiling weak demand and high input costs. Banks are mixed while pharma stocks are withholding the volatility in anticipation of better demand from developed economies, reduction in US pricing issues and expansion in operating margins. Investors are also watchful of the upcoming FOMC meeting, addressing rate hikes and quantitative tightening measures, which could have an implication on FIIs inflows," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Technical Views on Markets

Chouhan observed that after a muted opening the Nifty is consistently facing selling pressure at higher levels.

"On intraday charts, the index held the lower top formation and on daily charts, it has formed a small bearish candle, which is largely negative. We are of the view that the index has completed one leg of technical correction but a fresh uptrend rally is possible only after the dismissal of 19,750. Below the same, the market could slip to 19,600-19,575. On the other side, above 19,750, the index could rally to 19,800-19,835," said Chouhan

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas pointed out that the Nifty is retracing the rise from 19,303 – 19,992 on the daily charts. Currently, it is around the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level and is expected to attract buying interest. The daily momentum indicator has triggered a negative crossover which is a sell signal.

"Both price and momentum indicators are indicating weakness. However, we are still of the opinion that this is a dip that should be bought into as the overall uptrend is still intact. In terms of levels, 19,600 – 19,580 should act as a crucial support zone, and on the upside, 19,800 - 19,840 should act as an immediate hurdle zone," said Gedia.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

BSE More Information