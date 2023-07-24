Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty fall for the second straight day; RIL, ITC among top drags; mid, smallcaps outperform4 min read 24 Jul 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex closed with a loss of 299 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 66,384.78 while the Nifty closed the day at 19,672.35, down 73 points, or 0.37 per cent.
Equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended in the red for the second consecutive session on Monday (July 24) with heavyweights, including ITC, Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank as the top drags.
