Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty closed in the red for the third consecutive session on Thursday (August 3) amid weak global cues as sharp gains in the US bonds yields and dollar weighed on stock market sentiment.

US stocks futures and top European markets were in the red when the Sensex closed as fresh macroeconomic data in the US showed the resilience of the economy and raised concerns that the Fed will extend its monetary tightening policy.

"US Treasury yields after stronger-than-expected private employment data and the announced refunding of the US government's maturing debt. US 10-year yields hit a new nine-month peak of 4.17 per cent, while 30-year yields rose to a fresh nine-month top," a Reuters report said.

India's 10-year bond yield rose about half a per cent to 7.189.

Stock market today

Sensex opened 232 points lower at 65,550.82 against the previous close of 65,782.78. The index cracked 820 points to hit the intraday low of 64,963.08 before closing the day with a loss of 542 points, or 0.82 per cent, at 65,240.68. The Nifty ended the day at 19,381.65, down 145 points, or 0.74 per cent.

ICICI Bank ended as the top drag on the Sensex index, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS and Reliance Industries.

Mid and smallcaps outperformed the benchmark index, ending in the green. The BSE Midcap index ended 0.14 per cent higher while the Smallcap index rose 0.23 per cent.

Top Nifty Gainers and Losers Today

As many as 39 stocks ended in the red in the Nifty index while 11 stocks ended higher.

Shares of Titan (down 2.39 per cent), ONGC (down 2.36 per cent) and Bajaj Finserv (down 2.35 per cent) ended as the top losers in the Nifty index.

On the other hand, shares of Adani Enterprises (up 2.48 per cent), Adani Ports (up 2.04 per cent) and Eicher Motors (up 1.51 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

Top gainers, losers today: Infosys, Eicher Motors, Titan, ICICI Bank among most active stocks

Sectoral Indices Today

Barring Nifty Pharma (up 1.04 per cent), Media (up 0.91 per cent) and Healthcare (up 0.68 per cent), all sectoral indices ended lower.

Nifty Realty (down 1.78 per cent), Financial Services (down 1.17 per cent), Bank (down 1.07 per cent) and Private Bank (down 1 per cent) ended as the top losers among sectoral indices.

Expert's Views on Markets

"Global markets are still grappling with the impact of the US rating downgrade, with spiking bond yield and strengthening dollar index. However, the pharma sector has managed to weather the storm thanks to its strong earnings outcome, while mid and small-cap stocks have outperformed the benchmark index. The domestic service PMI has surpassed market expectations, reaching a 13-year high due to a rise in new orders, particularly in international sales," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Technical Views on Nifty

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas indicated that on the daily charts, the Nifty witnessed follow-through selling pressure and closed in the negative for the second consecutive session.

"On the downside, it has drifted towards a 40-day moving average (19,285) which can act as immediate support. On the upside, the key hourly moving average placed in the range of 19,560 – 19,590 should act as an immediate hurdle zone from a short-term perspective," said Gedia.

"Considering the sharp fall in the last couple of trading sessions we can expect a pullback/consolidation over the next few trading sessions. Overall, the trend is still negative, and we expect levels of 19,100 from a short-term perspective," said Gedia.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.