Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty fall for third consecutive session; rising US bond yields weigh on market sentiment3 min read 03 Aug 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex closed the day with a loss of 542 points, or 0.82 per cent, at 65,240.68 while the Nifty ended the day at 19,381.65, down 145 points, or 0.74 per cent.
Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty closed in the red for the third consecutive session on Thursday (August 3) amid weak global cues as sharp gains in the US bonds yields and dollar weighed on stock market sentiment.
