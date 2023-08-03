Expert's Views on Markets

"Global markets are still grappling with the impact of the US rating downgrade, with spiking bond yield and strengthening dollar index. However, the pharma sector has managed to weather the storm thanks to its strong earnings outcome, while mid and small-cap stocks have outperformed the benchmark index. The domestic service PMI has surpassed market expectations, reaching a 13-year high due to a rise in new orders, particularly in international sales," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.