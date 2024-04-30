Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty fall on fag-end selloff led by bank, IT stocks; US Fed policy outcome eyed
Stock market today: Sensex closed 189 points, or 0.25 per cent, lower at 74,482.78 while the Nifty 50 closed the day at 22,604.85, down 39 points, or 0.17 per cent.
Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed in the negative territory on Tuesday, April 30, due to fag-end selloff amid weak global cues.
