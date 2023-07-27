Domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended with losses on Thursday (July 27), the last day of the Nifty's July series futures and options (F&O) contracts amid broadly positive global cues.

European markets were trading higher when the Sensex closed ahead of the European Central Bank meeting later today. US stocks futures were also up ahead of key earnings.

"World shares were at a 15-month high and the euro climbed on Thursday as focus shifted from a widely-expected nudge up in US interest rates to what is almost certain to be a similar move by the European Central Bank later," reported Reuters.

Stock market today

The domestic market saw some volatility today. Sensex opened 127 points higher at 66,834.12 against the previous close of 66,707.20 and rose 277 points to hit its intraday high of 66,984.17. However, the index failed to sustain gains and fell 646 points to hit the intraday low of 66,060.74.

The index finally closed 440 points, or 0.66 per cent, lower at 66,266.82 while the Nifty ended at 19,659.90, down 118 points, or 0.60 per cent.

Shares of HDFC Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, Reliance Industries and ITC ended as the top drags on the Sensex index. In the 30-share pack Sensex, only 10 stocks ended in the green.

While the equity benchmarks faltered, the mid and smallcap indices bucked the trend. The BSE Midcap index ended 0.48 per cent higher at 29,995.94 after hitting its fresh all-time high of 30,090.66. The BSE Smallcap index ended with mild gains of 0.07 per cent at 34,379.25 after hitting its record high of 34,573.9.

As many as 254 stocks, including Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Cipla, Colgate Palmolive India, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Lupin, Sun Pharma, NTPC and Zomato, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices traded with strong gains because of supply tightness caused by OPEC+ production cuts and positive expectations for Chinese demand and global economic growth, reported Reuters. Benchmark Brent Crude traded a per cent higher near the $84 per barrel mark around 3:55 pm.

Top Nifty Gainers and Losers

In the Nifty50 index, 29 stocks declined while 21 stocks ended with gains.

Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra (down 6.23 per cent), Tech Mahindra (down 3.62 per cent) and Tata Consumer Products (down 2.71 per cent) ended as the top losers in the Nifty index.

On the other hand, Cipla (up 9.78 per cent), Sun Pharma (up 2.30 per cent) and Divi's Laboratories (up 2.03 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

Sectoral Indices Today

Most sectoral indices suffered losses today but Nifty Pharma (up 3.05 per cent), Healthcare (up 2.65 per cent) and Realty (up 2.12 per cent) bucked the trend and clocked strong gains.

Nifty Auto fell 1.21 per cent, followed by Nifty Private Bank (down 1.03 per cent), Nifty Oil & Gas (down 0.97 per cent), Nifty Bank (down 0.83 per cent) and Nifty Financial Services (down 0.78 per cent).

(More to come)