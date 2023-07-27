Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty fall on July F&O series expiry day; mid, smallcaps outperform3 min read 27 Jul 2023, 03:31 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex closed 440 points, or 0.66 per cent, lower at 66,266.82 while the Nifty ended at 19,659.90, down 118 points, or 0.60 per cent.
Domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended with losses on Thursday (July 27), the last day of the Nifty's July series futures and options (F&O) contracts amid broadly positive global cues.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×