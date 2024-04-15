Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty fall over 1% each for 2nd day in a row; investors lose over ₹7 lakh crore in 2 days
Stock market today: Sensex suffered a loss of 845 points, or 1.14 per cent, to close at 73,399.78 while the Nifty 50 settled at 22,272.50, down 247 points, or 1.10 per cent.
Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed over a per cent lower for the second consecutive session on Monday, April 15. Investors sold off equities across sectors amid rising tensions in West Asia after Iran fired more than 300 missiles and drones on Israel on Saturday, retaliating against a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy in Syria earlier.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started