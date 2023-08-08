Stock market today: Sensex slipped 107 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 65,846.50 while the Nifty ended 26 points, or 0.13 per cent, lower at 19,570.85.
Domestic market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended in the red while the second-rung midcap and smallcap indices eked out gains on Tuesday amid weak global cues as China's weak economic data weighed on sentiment.
"China's imports contracted by 12.4 per cent in July, far more than forecasts for a 5 per cent drop. Exports fell by 14.5 per cent, compared with a fall of 12.5 per cent tipped by economists," Reuters reported.
In addition to disappointing economic data from China, a setback emerged as Italy announced the imposition of a 40 per cent windfall tax on its banks for the year 2023. Furthermore, the situation was dampened by Moody's decision to lower the credit ratings of 10 major US banks.
“Moody's cut the ratings of 10 banks by one notch and placed six banking giants, including Bank of New York Mellon, US Bancorp, State Street and Truist Financial on review for potential downgrades," reported Reuters.
Meanwhile, the three-day meeting of the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is underway to decide on India's short-term monetary policy. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the meeting outcome on Thursday (August 10).
Stock market today
Sensex opened 95 points higher at 66,048.81 against the previous close of 65,953.48 but failed to hold altitude, falling about 201 points to hit the intraday low of 65,752.63.
The index finally closed 107 points, or 0.16 per cent, lower at 65,846.50 while the Nifty ended 26 points, or 0.13 per cent, lower at 19,570.85, both snapping their two-day winning run.
Mid and smallcaps outperformed the benchmark Sensex. The BSE Midcap index ended with a gain of 0.15 per cent while the Smallcap index rose 0.25 per cent.
Top Nifty gainers and losers today
Out of the total 50 stocks, 31 ended with losses and 19 clocked gains in the Nifty index.
Nifty Metal index fell 1.17 per cent today, ending as the top loser among the sectoral indices. Nifty Auto declined 0.31 per cent, followed by Nifty FMCG which slipped 0.28 per cent.
Nifty Realty, Oil & Gas and Healthcare indices also ended in the red, falling 0.18 per cent, 0.15 per cent and 0.13 per cent, respectively.
Among the gainers, the Nifty PSU Bank index surged 3.37 per cent, followed by Nifty Media (up 0.74 per cent) and Nifty Pharma (up 0.64 per cent).
Nifty Bank index ended 0.28 per cent higher at 44,964.45.
Experts' views on markets
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities pointed out that caution prevailed in the market ahead of the RBI's monetary policy announcement, while weak European and Asian cues saw the local benchmarks linger in negative territory for the majority of the trading session.
"Listless trading could be seen till the MPC meeting outcome and global cues will continue to dictate trends in the local market," said Chouhan.
"On the global front, investors are adopting a cautious approach even amidst declining bond yields as they await the release of crucial economic data. The significant drop in Chinese exports has also contributed to concerns within the global market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
"FIIs remain in a selling mode in the domestic market, yet active buying from DIIs is mitigating downside risks. Among sectors, PSU banks and pharma stocks inched up, while mid-and small-cap stocks have continued to outperform the benchmark, showcasing their resilience," Nair observed.
Technical views on Nifty
Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas pointed out that on the daily charts, the Nifty has witnessed a counter-trend pullback in the past three trading sessions.
"It has faced resistance around the 20-day moving average (19,645) and the 61.82 per cent Fibonacci retracement level (19,605) of the fall from 19,795 – 19,296. The rise of the past three trading sessions is overlapping and thus we are of the opinion that the index is undergoing a complex correction and the pullback was an “X" wave pullback," said Gedia.
"The hourly momentum indicator has a negative crossover which is a sell signal and with the daily momentum indicator already in the sell mode further supports our bearish outlook on the index. Overall, we still should continue to maintain our negative stance on the Nifty, and we expect levels of 19,100 from a short-term perspective," Gedia said.
Chouhan of Kotak Securities pointed out that after a reversal formation, the market has been witnessing a rangebound activity near the 20-day SMA (simple moving average).
"For bulls, a fresh uptrend rally is possible only after the dismissal of 19,635, and above the same the index could move to 19,700-19,735. On the flip side, below 19,525, the selling pressure is likely to accelerate and could retest the level of 19,480-19,450," said Chouhan.
Disclaimer:The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.