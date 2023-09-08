Despite a cautious global market atmosphere, domestic stock market indices the Sensex and the Nifty managed to close higher for the sixth consecutive session on Friday. Over the course of these six sessions, both indices have surged by nearly 3 per cent each, leading to a wealth gain of more than ₹11 lakh crore for investors.

Market benchmark Sensex remained in the green for the entire session on Friday despite weakness in the global market. US stock futures, dollar and Treasury yields slipped amid expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged in its September meet. Top European markets, including the UK's FTSE, France's CAC and Germany's DAX traded with significant losses when the Sensex closed.

The coming few weeks will see the monetary policy meeting of the European Central Bank, Federal Reserve and Bank of England which will set the mood of the market.

Sensex closed 333 points, or 0.50 per cent, higher at 66,599.01 while the Nifty closed the day at 19,819.80, up 93 points, or 0.47 per cent.

