Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty rise almost 3% in six days; investors' wealth swell by over ₹11 lakh crore1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex closed 333 points, or 0.50 per cent, higher at 66,599.01 while the Nifty closed the day at 19,819.80, up 93 points, or 0.47 per cent.
Despite a cautious global market atmosphere, domestic stock market indices the Sensex and the Nifty managed to close higher for the sixth consecutive session on Friday. Over the course of these six sessions, both indices have surged by nearly 3 per cent each, leading to a wealth gain of more than ₹11 lakh crore for investors.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started