Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty rise despite weak global cues; US Fed outcomes in focus2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 03:33 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex closed 351 points, or 0.53 per cent higher at 66,707.20 while the Nifty ended at 19,778.30, up 98 points, or 0.50 per cent.
Equity barometer the Sensex snapped its three-day losing run to end higher on Wednesday (July 26) led by gains in shares of select heavyweights including Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and ITC even as global cues were weak ahead of the US Fed interest decision later today.
