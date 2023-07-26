Equity barometer the Sensex snapped its three-day losing run to end higher on Wednesday (July 26) led by gains in shares of select heavyweights including Reliance Industries , Larsen & Toubro and ITC even as global cues were weak ahead of the US Fed interest decision later today.

US stocks futures and top European markets were subdued when the Sensex closed as the Fed is likely to raise rates by 25 bps today which will push benchmark rates to their highest level in 22 years.

"The Federal Reserve is likely to raise its benchmark policy rate by 0.25 percentage point to a range of 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent, a 22-year high. But recent growth has likely been too brisk for the central bank's chair, Jerome Powell to signal this will be the last hike of this tightening campaign," reported Wall Street Journal.

US inflation Inflation cooled to its slowest pace in more than two years in June. As per reports, the consumer-price index climbed 3 per cent in June from a year earlier.

US inflation is still above the Fed's target of 2 per cent but market participants hope that a significant decline in inflation may make the Fed think about ending its rate hike cycle.

Stock Market Today

Sensex opened 79 points higher at 66,434.72 against the previous close of 66,355.71 and remained in the green throughout the session, hitting the intraday peak of 66,897.27. The index finally closed 351 points, or 0.53 per cent, higher at 66,707.20. The Nifty50 closed with a gain of 98 points, or 0.50 per cent. at 19,778.30.

Mid and smallcaps, too, ended in the green but they underperformed the benchmark Sensex. The BSE Midcap index closed 0.34 per cent higher at 29,852.88 after hitting its fresh record high of 29,913.5 during the session. The Smallcap index closed 0.22 per cent up at 34,355.33 after hitting its record high of 34,471.92.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to ₹303.9 lakh crore today from ₹302.6 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by ₹1.3 lakh crore in a single day.

As many as 236 stocks, including Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Sun Pharma and Tata Motors, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade o BSE.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices witnessed some volatility ahead of the US Fed interest rate decision. Brent Crude traded about a per cent lower to trade near the $83 per barrel mark around 4 pm.

