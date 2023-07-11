Extending gains into the second consecutive session, domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended higher on Tuesday amid broadly positive global cues ahead of the US inflation data which will influence the next move of the Federal Reserve on rate hikes.

The Federal Reserve might have to increase interest rates to bring down inflation, but many Fed officials think that the current phase of monetary policy tightening is nearing its end.

"The Federal Reserve will likely need to raise interest rates further to bring down inflation that is still too high, but the end to its current monetary policy tightening cycle is getting close, several US central bank officials said on Monday," reported Reuters.

Investors are awaiting US inflation data on Wednesday. As per a poll conducted by Reuters, economists expect the consumer price index to have risen by 3.1 per cent in June, after May's 4 per cent increase. "This would be the lowest reading since March 2021. The core rate is expected to have dropped for a third month to 5 per cent from 5.3 per cent, but this is still more than double the Fed's 2 per cent target," reported Reuters.

Stock market today

Sensex opened 254 points higher at 65,598.65 against the previous close of 65,344.17 and remained in the green through the session, rising 526 points to hit the intraday high of 65,870.59. The index finally closed 274 points, or 0.42 per cent, higher at 65,617.84 while the Nifty ended the day at 19,439.40, up 84 points, or 0.43 per cent.

Heavyweight stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys and ITC were the top contributors to the gains in the Sensex index.

Mid and smallcaps outperformed the benchmark index. The BSE Midcap index ended with a gain of 0.97 per cent while the Smallcap index rose 0.82 per cent.

The BSE Smallcap index hit its fresh all-time high of 33,361.88 in intraday trade today.

The overall market capitalisation (mcap) of the firms registered on BSE rose to ₹301.3 lakh crore from ₹299.4 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by ₹1.9 lakh crore in a single session.

As many as 181 stocks, including Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Life Insurance Company, JSW Steel, Sun Pharma and Tata Motors - DVR, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

Meanwhile, the rupee jumped 21 paise to close at 82.37 per dollar, Bloomberg data showed. Crude oil prices saw tepid gains on hopes of higher demand from top consumers and supply cuts by the world's biggest oil exporters. Brent Crude for September delivery traded 0.22 per cent higher at $77.80 per barrel around 4 pm.

Top Nifty gainers and losers today

As many as 33 stocks ended in the green while 15 stocks ended in the red in the Nifty index. Two stocks - TCS and Kotak Mahindra Bank - ended flat in the index.

Shares of Eicher Motors (up 2.78 per cent), Sun Pharma (up 2.77 per cent) and Tata Consumer Products (up 2.04 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the index.

On the flip side, shares of UPL (down 2.30 per cent), Bajaj Finance (down 1.20 per cent) and Axis Bank (down 1 per cent) ended as the top losers in the index.

Sectoral indices today

Nifty Auto (up 1.39 per cent), Consumer Durables (up 1.31 per cent), FMCG (up 1.23 per cent), Healthcare (up 1.18 per cent) and Pharma (up 1.04 per cent) indices rose over a per cent each.

On the other hand, Nifty Financial Services (down 0.44 per cent), Nifty Bank (down 0.26 per cent), Metal (down 0.25 per cent) and PSU Bank (down 0.19 per cent) ended in the red.

Experts' views on today's market

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities observed, “While the world is struggling on various economic parameters, India continues its upward march on various economic fronts and the latest being the strong direct tax collection numbers which further boosted investors' confidence. While positive global cues aided the sentiment, traders bought automobiles, capital goods, power and FMCG stocks. However, markets may have to brace for intraday volatility going ahead in the run-up to the US Fed's FOMC meeting on July 26."

As per Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, the market now awaits the Q1 results which kick off tomorrow.

Nair said the positivity also stems from China's anticipated stimulus to withstand economic growth and hope for moderation in US inflation data.

"The overall valuation for India is marginally above the long-term average, which is fair given strong earnings expectations in FY24," said Nair.

Technical views on today's market

Chouhan of Kotak Securities said on intraday charts the Nifty has formed a double top formation which is indicating temporary weakness.

"For intraday traders, 19,500 would be the crucial breakout level, above which the market could move up to 19,600-19,625. However, below 19,380, the selling pressure is likely to accelerate and the index could retest the level of 19,300-19,250," said Chouhan.

Rahul K Ghose, Founder & CEO of Hedged - an algorithm-powered advisory platform said the Nifty derivative data is hinting towards an expiry above 19,300 for both this weekly expiry and the July monthly expiry.

"The last few days of profit booking quickly turned around as the 19,400 call writers had to run for cover this morning with the gap up opening. On the upside, Nifty will have to cross and close above its previous high around 19,520 to start its next up-move. This leg of the up-move, however, will be slow and not as fast-paced as the move above 18,700. For the Bank Nifty, the level to break on the upside is 45,200 for a further up-move to happen," said Ghose.

