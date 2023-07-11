Market wrap: Sensex, Nifty end higher for second consecutive session; investors richer by nearly ₹2 lakh crore in a day5 min read 11 Jul 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex closed 274 points, or 0.42 per cent, higher at 65,617.84 while the Nifty ended the day at 19,439.40, up 84 points, or 0.43 per cent.
Extending gains into the second consecutive session, domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended higher on Tuesday amid broadly positive global cues ahead of the US inflation data which will influence the next move of the Federal Reserve on rate hikes.
